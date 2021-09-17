Florida’s 20th Annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival PostponedDue to Covid Concerns

After carefully considering current conditions related to the Covid-19 pandemic, the management team of the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival has decided to postpone the 2021 event. The festival will be rescheduled, for a date in 2022, which will be announced, as soon as the team is confident that conditions are favorable for staging a safe and enjoyable festival.

The Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival is always a “must attend” event attracting a diverse audience of influencers, visitors and South Floridians, who flock to the event every year to enjoy a wide variety of jerk delicacies along with a mix of traditional and contemporary entertainment. Merging food, music and entertainment for the ultimate Caribbean cultural experience, the festival is recognized as the top Caribbean festival in the USA. The announcement to postpone for 2021 is sure to disappoint many supporters.

“The health and safety of the community is our top priority”, stated Abdul Muhsin, Chairman of the Festival’s Board of Directors, “Current conditions are not conducive for us to deliver a safe and pleasant patron experience, that meets our quality standards with confidence. As a good corporate citizen we could not, in fair conscience, stage the event and place the health of our patrons, staff and sponsors at risk.”

Alternately, for 2021, the management team is currently looking into hosting small-scale events that capture the spirit of the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival to celebrate their 20th anniversary. Updates will be provided through the media as well as on the festival’s website (www.jerkfestival.com) and social media channels, as they become available.