Forbes Features Jamaican-Owned Hotel on its Top 8 Black-Owned Hotels in the U.S. to Visit - Jamaicans.com

Forbes has released its pick of the Top 8 Black-Owned Hotels in the U.S. and the Quintessentials B&B and spa has been named to the list. Located in Long Island, NY, the five-star Caribbean-themed establishment is the first black-owned B&B that offers a full-service spa.

The designation comes as no surprise. Jamaican-born owner, Sylvia Daley, has traveled the world, living and working across five continents. She’s fluent in four languages and had a wide range of career experiences. Daley was an international banking executive on Wall Street and held a position with the United Nations in Africa and Latin America before taking on the challenges of creating Quintessentials.

Daley’s international experience formed a sound basis for the type of luxury experiences that guests demand. The boutique B&B features a cosmopolitan flair that includes a European skincare spa encompassing scented scrubs and facials, herbal wraps, cosmetic application, Reiki, reflexology, and image coaching consulting. Guests also enjoy farm-to-table cuisine and rare Blue Mountain coffee from Jamaica.

Individuals can pamper themselves in mind, body and spirit with the Fung Shui meditation garden or relax in the sauna and steam room. A couple’s hammock is available for swinging and creating memories. Guests can listen to the fountain as they have tea in the Asian-inspired Tea House. The inn is a popular location for weddings, meditation and yoga retreats, vow renewals, luncheons, and tea parties.

The full list of the Top 8 Black-Owned Hotels by Forbes includes: Quintessentials in Long Island, NY; Ivy Hotel in Mount Vernon, Baltimore; Copper Door B&B in Miami, FL; Six Acres Bed & Breakfast in Cincinnati, OH; La Maison Midtown in Houston, TX; Urban Cowboy B&B in Nashville, TN; Salamander Resort & Spa in Middleburg, VA; and Clevedale Inn in Spartanburg, SC.

Photo & Information Source: Forbes, Quintessentials Bed and Breakfast Facebook Page