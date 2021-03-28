Four Sure Ways Marriage Can Be Enjoyable

They say “opposites attract.” This may be true to a certain extent. Afterall, God is the master creator of every spouse. Michelle and I are total opposites and have been since marriage and still today. However, there are two things we have in common since we met and still remain the same today. Basketball and fishing are our thing. Nothing stops us from doing what we love to do together.

There is nothing that stops a driven mind and heart. We do whatever we strongly desire and usually not allow anything or anyone to get in the way of accomplishing our passion. This spells true in almost every area of life. It is just the way humans are wired. Sadly however, in marriage we tend to allow that passion for each other to fade over time.

The truth is, life gets hectic, children come into the picture, friends evolve and gadgets enter our time zone in such subtle and challenging ways that if not careful, the one person we put all our energy into satisfying become “chop liver.”

Marriage was created by God as a way for man and woman to join in Holiness while enjoying each other in different ways. There is a reason God said, “It is not good for man to be alone, therefore I have created a suitable helper for him,” Genesis 2:18. Every married couple has a deep desire to enjoy each other while enjoying the marriage but not every couple know how to make that happen. Here are four sure ways to enjoy your marriage relationship……

AVOID TOXIC EXTENSIONS

Google meaning of toxic: very harmful or unpleasant in a pervasive or insidious way. Friends and family are important but not when they are being destructive to your marriage relationship. A true friend or family member with great hopes for your marriage relationship will allow you the time needed to build your marriage relationship. Avoid any friend or family member with any other agenda than to encourage you and your spouse to spend quality time together to have a great marriage. Your marriage is more important than and takes first place over any other except God.

DISALLOW THE LITTLE FOXES

When Michelle and I were in our early years of marriage, we would argue over any and every little thing. We quickly realized that the “position of the towel in the closet” was not worth arguing over, or the shoes being placed in the wrong place, or the way either one of us drives, or the opinions we have about a topic or movie or just about any little thing, is not worth spending precious time arguing about. There is power in agreeing to disagree on minor issues that mean nothing in helping your marriage grow.

EMBRACE THE POSITIVES

Everyone of us experience negative situations. Just the same everyone of us experience positive situations. One of the greatest privileges we have is the privilege of choosing! You can choose to focus on negative things in your marriage or on the positive experiences. The greatest choice a married couple can make is to commit to focusing on or talk about the things that brought them together and have kept them in the relationship that are positive. A negative mind leads to negative behavior. When both spouses choose to focus on positives in the marriage relationship they experience joy beyond words.

KEEP THE MARRIAGE CREATOR IN IT

A car cannot be driven without an engine. Neither can a plane fly without an engine. Just the same, a marriage cannot be enjoyed without the one who created marriage. The greatest marriage relationships stem from both spouses having a relationship with God who created marriage. When both spouses pray together and for each other God steps in and leads the marriage relationship. Why? Because he wants the relationship to be enjoyable. He actually created it to be enjoyable.

Michelle and I have accepted Christ as our Lord and Savior and have been living a life with God as our guide in every area of our lives and this includes our marriage relationship. If we had not done this, our marriage would most likely crumble. I encourage every husband and wife to accept Christ and keep a relationship with Christ in your marriage relationship and watch your marriage reach mountains of peace and joy.

About The Author



Carim Hyatt was born and raised partially in Jamaica, West Indies. He is one of seven children from the Hyatt family and has grown into a great man of God. Carim had the luxury of seeing his grandparents model a Christian family life while portraying a marriage in God’s image. Carim had his mother in his life also and learned a great deal about values and wisdom.

Carim’s passion is marriage and family. He and his wife of twenty years, Michelle, are hosts of MARRIAGE IN A MINUTE, a brand new radio talk show reaching as far south as Miami and as far north as Orlando. He has authored two books, The importance of Salvation and Staying Married Becoming One Flesh. Carim is now on his third book, PURITY IN PREPARATION FOR MARRIAGE. His journey has taken him from Insurance adjuster to minister through writing and public speaking. Carim leads men’s ministries, married couples lifegroups, praise and worship along with many other areas of ministry as God has lead him. Carim and his beautiful wife Michelle have appeared on Television programs , namely TBN, speaking about marriage and family. He is a great motivator, mentor and loves the Lord with all his heart. His passion is to see every marriage go the long haul while being molded into God’s image.

Photo Source – Deposit Photos