Givenchy Debuts Jamaica Musician Alkaline as the Face of it’s Spring-Summer 2023 Global Campaign

Givenchy Creative Director Matthew M. Williams taps Jamaican Music Phenomenon Alkaline as the face of his first dedicated menswear global advertising campaign.

Since the summer of 2022, reggae-dancehall music lovers, Caribbean Nationals, and descendants globally have become highly intrigued with Givenchy creative director Matthew M. Williams’s Haute Paris runway collection. The collection, which lends to the Jamaican artiste Alkaline enigmatic chic, not only served as the director’s muse but also the artiste’s music echoed as the models made their runway splash, literally.

Alkaline X MMW X Givenchy

Alkaline, in partnership with Givenchy, is pleased to announce that the artiste will serve as the face of Matthew M. Williams’s first dedicated menswear collection in a global campaign. The Givenchy Spring-Summer 2023 men’s global advertising campaign will continue to explore the tension and contrast between Givenchy’s tailoring heritage and the urban aesthetic Matthew M. Williams has established for the House.

“There’s a deep connection between Givenchy and the actors, musicians, and athletes who wear its clothes, and I immediately felt that kind of connection with Alkaline: when something’s right, you can just feel it. He inspires me both as an artist and as a human being, so for this campaign, I wanted to keep the focus on who he is and the very natural, authentic way he wears clothing — which is exactly my intention as a designer,” states Givenchy Creative Director Matthew M. Williams.

This endeavor will see Alkaline becoming the first dancehall artiste to undertake such a campaign and the first for the fashion house.

Alkaline the GIVENCHY Model

Over the past few weeks, images curated and taken by Matthew M. Williams in New York City featuring the Jamaican music phenomenon, Alkaline began circulating on social media platforms. Today, Givenchy complimented the efforts by adding the artiste to its social media channels and a website feature on Givenchy.com.

“Firstly, shout out to Matthew and Givenchy. As a creative, you aspire to make music that inspires the audience on multiple levels to improve life for themselves and others. I believe that is what happened with Matthew and my music when creating these pieces,” Alkaline states.

Alkaline appears in hero pieces of the season that give the couture savoir-faire in the Givenchy atelier a modern expression. In one portrait, he seems in a camouflage-inspired jacket with delicate “ripped and repaired” hand finishings. In another, he wears a white leather jacket intricately embroidered with GIVENCHY lettering and emblems. In one image with his back to the camera, he is seen wearing the camouflage ensemble with the dynamic TK-MX sneakers, the latest addition to the cult TK-360 family, in silver and acid green. A full-length shot shows the recording artist in a sharply tailored black overcoat with relaxed trousers and two statement accessories: the vulcanized rubber Rain boots — a bold construction developed specifically for Givenchy —and the directional new Giv-Cut sunglasses.

“Photography – and taking portraits of artists I’m inspired by – is something I have always loved to do,” Givenchy Creative Director Matthew M. Williams further adds.

Alkaline – A Decade Strong

With the announcement of such a historic partnership, Alkaline and his team will spend 2023 celebrating the artiste’s 10-year career and highlighting the artiste’s achievements. 2023 will see Alkaline’s team releasing new memorabilia, limited-edition collectibles, and new music with accompanying visuals.

The year-long celebration will see the team executing various partnerships and unveiling new products and promotions geared towards repositioning Alkaline as the dominant force in dancehall and his ascension as a global sensation. As an independent artiste, Alkaline has amassed over 1 billion views on YouTube and millions of streams across various digital service providers annually.

New Rules Festival

New Era Production CEO Kereena Beckford will announce details surrounding the festival’s upcoming dates and locations in the coming weeks. Given the successes of the festival’s return to Kingston, Jamaica, in the summer of 2022, fans across major cities in the USA, Europe, and Africa will be treated to the same experience as Alkaline hits the road.

“Alkaline’s brand and New Rules Festival’s demand and successes are undeniable. As we celebrate Alkaline’s 10th anniversary in the industry, we will look at the fan base, which is expanding globally and bringing them a wholesome product and experience. Givenchy and Matthew William’s confidence and partnership speak to the artiste brand value, and we thank them immensely for such recognition,” states Kereena Beckford, Alkaline Manager.

