The anticipated return of New York’s “Biggest Caribbean Food and Music Festival” the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival, will take place on Sunday, July 31 at Roy Wilkins Park, in Queens New York. The annual event is a celebration of the food, music, and culture of the Caribbean, and organizers are planning to make this year one of the most memorable for the festival’s 10th anniversary.

“There are many reasons to celebrate this year,” stated Eddy Edwards, CEO of Jamaican Jerk Festival USA, Inc., “Our tenth anniversary in New York coincides with Jamaica’s 60th anniversary of independence as well as our title sponsor, Grace Foods’ 100th anniversary. We are making every effort to make this year very special for our guests”.

Attendees to the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival can feast on a wide variety of jerk delicacies, watch competitions and demonstrations in the Grace Jerk Cook-Off Pavilion, enjoy traditional cultural presentations, contemporary entertainment on the Main Stage while the little one’s revel in the Kidz Zone. Seasoned patrons return annually to fellowship with family and friends as they experience the “cool” Jerk Festival vibe they have come to know and love.

Several pre-event promotions will be staged at local restaurants and supermarkets, beginning with a “Taste of Jerk” at VP Records retail location on Jamaica Avenue, offering food samplings, festival ticket giveaways and sponsors giveaways. These community engagements will build anticipation and create a buzz leading up to the festival on Sunday, July 31st. Patrons are urged to stay connected via social media @jajerkfestival and our website at www.jerkfestivalny.com.

The Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival, NY is produced by Jamaican Jerk Festival NY, LLC in association with VP Records. Held annually in Roy Wilkins Park, Queens, New York, the event appeals to the City’s multi-cultural constituents, particularly the vibrant Caribbean communities in the Metro New York area.