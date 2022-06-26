Grace Jones, Jamaica – Caribbean-American Woman of Influence

Grace Jones, a singer, lyricist, supermodel, record producer, and actor, was born in Spanish Town, Jamaica in 1948. When she was 13, she moved with her family to Syracuse, New York. Her career as a model began in New York state, but she moved on to Paris where she worked at the top fashion houses, including St. Laurent and Kenzo, and made appearances on the covers of high-fashion magazines like Elle and Vogue. In 1977, she started a music career with a record deal with Island Records. She was a feature of the Studio 54 disco club scene in New York City and then evolved toward a style that combined reggae, funk, post-punk, and pop genres in the early 1980s. She collaborated with graphic designer Jean-Paul Goude and Sly & Robbie at the time. Her most popular albums included the 1980’s “Warm Leatherette” and “Slave to the Rhythm” in 1985. Her recordings made the Top 40 on the Singles Chart in the United Kingdom, and she released a music video with Goude in 1980. Jones appeared in several US films in the 1970s and 1980s, making her mainstream appearance in “Conan the Destroyer” in 1984. She had a role in the James Bond film “A View to a Kill” in 1985. For her work in the “Conan,” “Bond,” and “Vamp” films, Jones was nominated for a Best Supporting Actress award at the Saturn Awards. Grace Jones was ranked 82nd on the VH1 list of the 100 Greatest Women of Rock and Roll in 1999 and won a Q Idol Award in 2008. She has been cited as the inspiration for several artists, including Annie Lennox, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Solange, and Lorde, and was ranked as the 40th greatest dance club artist in history.