Grace Kennedy Foods USA Delivers Festive Feasts at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital’s Conine Clubhouse

Ahead of the holidays, GraceKennedy Foods USA delivered festive cheer to parents and staff at the Conine Clubhouse Lodging at the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood, Florida.

The Conine Clubhouse, a nonprofit residence named after World Series champion Jeff Conine and his wife Cindy, provides accommodation for families of children receiving medical care at the hospital.

With the assistance of Dynamic Cuisines Food Truck, 150 meals with Grace Coconut Water & Tropical Rhythms were provided to parents and staff at the lodging. Additionally, Grace Foods also donated 100 small bags with Grace dry seasoning and recipe cards to the recipients and approximately 100 books and games to the children.

The Grace team also made a stop in Fort Lauderdale in support of a drive through grocery distribution by the LA Lee YMCA and other partners, where single mothers were the recipients of hot festive meals.

On behalf of Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital and Conine Clubhouse, I want to personally thank GraceKennedy Foods for taking the time to bring gifts for the children as well as feeding the children, their families, and staff.

Your commitment to help others is truly what makes the hospital and clubhouse do the amazing things they do. We truly appreciate your participation in this special event during the holiday season and we look forward to your continued partnership in the future. From all the kids, THANK YOU! – Robert Liguori, Sponsorship Chair Conine Golf Classic.

Earlier this month, with the assistance of Truck Stop Food Truck, Grace Foods also delivered hot meals to frontline workers and staff at Broward Meats & Fish, Key Food Store, Fresco y Mas, and Bravo Supermarkets, all in Broward County, Florida. A total of 600 meals were delivered at all locations.

The initiative forms part of Grace Foods’ Festive Feasting campaign, which invites holiday cooks everywhere to add Caribbean spice to their Christmas recipes with a variety of Grace Seasoning and Sauces. Cooks can visit https://gracefoods.com/festive-feasting/ to buy Grace Foods products and to view exclusive holiday recipes to create their own festive feasts.

Since the start of the pandemic in 2020, Grace Foods has been actively executing great corporate social responsibility projects to support families in their retail footprint. Through its Food Truck program, Grace Foods has fed the homeless in New York and North Miami, along with frontline workers, essential workers, retail supermarket workers and more between Florida, New York and New Jersey.

The Food Truck program is an extension of Grace Foods’ “With Love From Grace” food truck tour in 2020. That initiative delivered hot jerk chicken meals and face masks to some 2000 essential workers in Florida and New York during the height of the pandemic.

Over the past year, Grace Foods has taken its Corporate Social Responsibility to new heights by executing events to honor and feed our frontline heroes and essential workers.