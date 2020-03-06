Grammy winner Koffee to Make Best Of The Best Concert Debut in 2020

Grammy winner Koffee is among the headliners for this year’s Best Of The Best concert, scheduled for May 24 at Bayfront Park in Miami. It will be her first appearance on the popular event, held during Memorial Day Weekend.

She leads a potent lineup of female acts, representing different eras of dancehall music. The others are Lady G, Tanya Stephens, Spice and Shenseea; Barbadian soca singer Alison Hinds is also part of the event’s 14th staging.

Koffee became the first individual female artist to win the Best Reggae Album category at the January 26 Grammy Awards with Rapture. According to Ronnie Tomlinson, publicist for Best Of The Best, that makes her appearance at the show even more appropriate.

“For the Best Of The Best team, this is just another sign as to why promoters took the initiative they did and made the first artist line-up announcement all-female. As well as why this year’s Best Of The Best will have the strongest female presence than any previously. The impact women are having in music and in our genre of reggae has grown tremendously,” said Tomlinson.

During her Grammy acceptance speech at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Koffee acknowledged the achievements of her rivals in the Best Reggae Album category, including multiple nominees Third World and previous winners Sly and Robbie.

Tomlinson said the full cast of Best Of The Best 2020 will be announced soon. The event is a staple on the South Florida live show scene and attracts hundreds of fans to scenic Bayfront Park in downtown Miami.

The 2019 event, which had a throwback feel, featured dancehall legends Shabba Ranks and Super Cat.

Photo source: Koffee Facebook Page