He Just Wants to Be Loved – 14 Ways How To Love Your Man

Just like us women, men just want to be loved. You see, as tough as some men appear on the outside, or want us to believe they are, they still have a strong desire and need to feel loved, respected and appreciated.

I consulted with a few men and they told me if their women give them the love that they desire, it would change their whole world. In response, they’d step up and become a better lover, friend, partner and companion. From experience I’m telling you, men REALLY respond when a woman knows how to make them feel validated!

Here are some suggestions for how:

1. Compliment Your Man.

It may surprise you women to hear how rare it is that men actually receive genuine compliments. I’m not saying that some women don’t give their men compliments, but according to some men, it is rare. Men feel that they are often on the giving end of compliments. Women, regardless of how confident a man comes across, acknowledging him with genuine adoration will make him feel appreciated, loved, and all warm and fuzzy inside.

2. Ask Your Man for His Advice.

Although the final decision will be yours, it makes him feel useful, wanted, and needed. For this reason, asking him for his advice will allow him to flex his problem solving “muscles” and make him feel like he is really contributing to your life.

3. Give Him Long Hugs and Kisses.

Holding on to him just a little longer, hugging him just a little tighter, or kissing him more often will show him the affection he desires. Men often communicate physically, it is a language they instinctively understand. This provides you with a great opportunity to be close to him physically and also send a very important message of love that he wants to feel.

4. Give Him Your Undivided Attention.

I know we women are very good at multitasking, and so we can be checking our messages and still be giving them your attention. But it brings us back to impact over intention – while you may feel that way, he may not fully understand it. A great way to show him he’s got your full attention is to actually give it to him. Put your phone and all other distractions away!

5. Make Him Feel Comfortable Baring His All to You.

Men are often told that they should be the strong ones which usually [incorrectly] translates to being unemotional. While I fully believe that showing emotion requires more strength than holding it in, society dictates otherwise. This means that there are few safe places for men to really open up and vent about what’s bothering them, regardless of how badly they want to. As his woman, you should provide that safe place for him. It will be a welcomed gesture of love and affection. The happiest relationships come when two people are able to be open and honest with each other, and that honesty is a by-product of being able to speak freely without fear of being judged.

6. Be Affectionate with Him.

As simple as this one is, it is often overlooked. Even if you don’t need his protection, giving it to you is often a man’s way of showing his love. Therefore, providing him with the opportunity to feel that way is a great method to showing it in return. Small things like hand-holding, walking arm in arm with him, or resting your head on his shoulder (or chest if you’re laying down) make him feel like he’s one with you.

7. Show Him He’s A Priority.

We all have busy lives. Children, friends, family, work etc. Life can get crazy at times. It’s unrealistic to put a significant other before all of these things all the time – but make sure you include him where you can, and don’t let him feel left out, shuffled to the bottom of the deck, or unwanted if you get too busy.

Time is the most valuable asset you have, because you can’t get it back after you’ve spent it. Therefore, it is also the most important gift you can give to your man.

8. Thank Him for the Little Things.

One of the most valuable things a man can hear is “I appreciate you, or thank you.” In a society where men are frequently being reminded that women don’t need us, they really do crave feeling wanted and needed. Good men thrive on providing, protecting, and having these efforts be acknowledged. Showing your appreciation for these things may take just seconds out of your day, but they will make a big difference in his life – as well as motivate him to put in even more effort because he knows he is appreciated.

9. In the Bedroom.

One of the best things you can do for the man you love is to be physically intimate with him. Don’t assume you know what he wants, ask him each time “how may I love you tonight/today?” Change your techniques by trying different things. I won’t get into too many details on this one – but we are all adults here, you can use your imagination!

10. Make His Favourite Meal

Making his favourite meal or dessert is a great way to show him that you love him because you know what he likes. It also shows that you want to make him happy, especially if his favourite meal isn’t something you would normally make.

11. Leaving A Love Note Somewhere He Will Find It

Writing a short but sweet love note and leaving it somewhere he will find it is a creative way to show your man how much you care and appreciates him. Just make it simple – “have a great day at work, I love you” will do. Put it somewhere where he’ll see it.

12. Pamper Him

When he’s had a long day and is stressed out, you can show your love by pampering him. Put on some soft music, turn down the lights and draw him a hot bath. Soaking in the tub for a while will loosen him up and alleviate some of the stress he’s been feeling. Once he’s out of the tub, offer to give him a massage.

13. Show Interest in His Passions

Often, ask him questions about his job/business, hobby or something he cares about that you’re not into (like sports etc). Let him teach you to do something he’s good at.

14. Say “I Love You”

The best way to tell your man that you love him is just to say it! This is especially effective if you are in a long-distance relationship, when it is harder to show how much you love him without saying it. As long as you put the time and effort into your relationship, he will never have to wonder whether or not you love or care for him.

About the Author

Olive Patricia Ellis is a Relationship Coach with training in Counselling Psychology. She provides relationship guidance to individuals and couples.

