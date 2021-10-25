Honoree List – Consul General of Jamaica, New York Heritage Awards 2021

The Consulate General of Jamaica, New York is pleased to announce its upcoming Consul General’s Heritage Awards, which will be held on 5th November 2021, at the Offices of the Consulate General of Jamaica.

Since its inception in 2013, the Consul General’s Heritage Awards continues to honor a special tradition of recognising the outstanding service and work of individuals within their own spheres of influence and the Jamaican community.

With the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on all of us, especially our vulnerable communities, the selfless efforts demonstrated by our Awardees are not only inspiring but deserving of commendation and recognition. Indeed, our Awardees have risen to the occasion and have worked tirelessly in building the resilience of our vulnerable communities at home and in the Diaspora.

Additionally, this year will feature a new category of recognition, honouring the contributions of Jamaican musicians in the genre of reggae- a landmark of Jamaican history and culture. As they say, reggae music is the heartbeat of Jamaica.

With the forgoing in mind, we are proud to announce the honorees for 2021 Consul General of Jamaica, New York Heritage Awards :

Rexton “Shabba Ranks” Gordon

Reggae & Dancehall Musician

Gopal Burgher

Partner, BurgherGrayLLP Attorneys at Law

Dr. Devon D. John

Chief of Renal Transplantation, Westchester Medical Center

Dennis Hawthorne

CEO, Dennis Shipping

Dr. Hezedean Smith

Fire Chief, Charlottesville Fire Dept.

Mr. Phillip Feurtado

CEO, Feurtado Shipping

Windel “Gyptian” Edwards

Reggae & Dancehall Musician

Dominic McKenzie

Reporter, Spectrum News

Shawn French,

Owner, Golden Krust

Mr Oswald Reid

Brand Manager, Iberia Foods Corporation

Harry Bhoorasingh

Senior Country Manager, JN Money Services

Christopher Roberts

Co-Owner, The Door Restaurant

Given COVID-19 restrictions, and social distancing guidelines, attendance is set to be by invitation only. At the same time, the Consul General of Jamaica, New York Heritage Awards ceremony will be streamed live via Facebook.

Come mek we celebrate!