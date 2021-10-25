Honoree List – Consul General of Jamaica, New York Heritage Awards 2021

The Consulate General of Jamaica, New York is pleased to announce its upcoming Consul General’s Heritage Awards, which will be held on 5th November 2021, at the Offices of the Consulate General of Jamaica.
Since its inception in 2013, the Consul General’s Heritage Awards continues to honor a special tradition of recognising the outstanding service and work of individuals within their own spheres of influence and the Jamaican community.
With the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on all of us, especially our vulnerable communities, the selfless efforts demonstrated by our Awardees are not only inspiring but deserving of commendation and recognition. Indeed, our Awardees have risen to the occasion and have worked tirelessly in building the resilience of our vulnerable communities at home and in the Diaspora.
Additionally, this year will feature a new category of recognition, honouring the contributions of Jamaican musicians in the genre of reggae- a landmark of Jamaican history and culture. As they say, reggae music is the heartbeat of Jamaica.
With the forgoing in mind, we are proud to announce the honorees for 2021 Consul General of Jamaica, New York Heritage Awards :
Rexton “Shabba Ranks” Gordon
Reggae & Dancehall Musician
Gopal Burgher
Partner, BurgherGrayLLP Attorneys at Law
Dr. Devon D. John
Chief of Renal Transplantation, Westchester Medical Center
Dennis Hawthorne
CEO, Dennis Shipping
Dr. Hezedean Smith
Fire Chief, Charlottesville Fire Dept.
Mr. Phillip Feurtado
CEO, Feurtado Shipping
Windel “Gyptian” Edwards
Reggae & Dancehall Musician
Dominic McKenzie
Reporter, Spectrum News
Shawn French,
Owner, Golden Krust
Mr Oswald Reid
Brand Manager, Iberia Foods Corporation
Harry Bhoorasingh
Senior Country Manager, JN Money Services
Christopher Roberts
Co-Owner, The Door Restaurant
Given COVID-19 restrictions, and social distancing guidelines, attendance is set to be by invitation only. At the same time, the Consul General of Jamaica, New York Heritage Awards ceremony will be streamed live via Facebook.
Come mek we celebrate!