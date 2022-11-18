Inaugural 3on3 Basketball for Jamaican High School Boys

Calabar, Excelsior, Manchester High Schools along with Knox College will join York Castle, Herbert Morrison, Holland, St James and Cornwall for the inaugural 3on3 basketball in Montego Bay this Saturday (November 19).

Calabar and Excelsior are the qualifiers from the southern conference, while Manchester and Knox came out on top in the central conference.

Players will vie for the Tourism Enhancement Fund 3on3 trophy and bragging rights.

The 3on3 tips off at 1pm. Before that over 150 children under 13 (Boys and Girls) will participate in a skills clinic conducted by the overseas coaches.

The competition is part of the 4th Jamaica Classic weekend which is on from Friday November 18 – 20 at the Montego Bay Convention Centre.

Eight Division One College basketball teams will compete:

Georgetown (returning)

Lasalle

Loyola (returning)

Morgan State

Queens

University of Wisconsin, Green Bay

Utah Valley

Wake Forest

This is the first of a five year contract that will see top performing teams from Division One play in Jamaica. For more information, go to www.jamaicaclassic.com

The Jersey Mike’s Jamaica Classic is located just 90 minutes south of Miami. Conveniently located in one of the most iconic destinations in the Caribbean – beautiful Montego Bay, Jamaica. The new SMG managed Montego Bay Convention Centre is the host of all tournament games November 18-20, 2022.