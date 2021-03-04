International Cultural Cabaret To Be Hosted By The Gillian Whylie Scholarship Fund On March 7, 2021

The third annual Gillian Whylie Scholarship Fund’s International Cultural Cabaret will be held virtually on Sunday, March 7, 2021. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, this year’s Cabaret will have free access through the Gillian Whylie Scholarship Fund YouTube Channel and Facebook Page. The show is at 3:00 p.m. and a pre-show will begin streaming at 2:00 p.m.

Local and international artistes have planned a wonderful evening celebrating numerous cultures through music, dance, and comedy. There will be musical performances from Myrna Hague, Dean Fraser, Marjorie Whylie, and the Binghistra Movement. Owen ‘Blakka’ Ellis and Canada’s Jean Paul will provide the comedy. Dance Xpressionz and the National Dance theatre company will perform as well.

“Last year’s event was fantastic,” said Dr. Donna M. Lewis Lee, sister of Gillian Lewis Whylie. “Last year we showcased dance, comedy, and music from Canada and Jamaica. Due to the pandemic, this year’s event will be online. Join us on March 7th to support a worthy cause. All proceeds go towards supporting students pursuing studies in modern languages.”

The event may be free this year, but the International Cultural Cabaret is still raising funds to support the education of promising, yet financially challenged, students in Jamaica pursuing studies in Modern Languages. If you would like to donate to the Gillian Whylie Scholarship Fund, please visit gwfund.org/donate.

Gillian Whylie was a business owner, educator, dancer, and the founding Secretary of the Jamaica Association in Switzerland. She was born in Falmouth, Trelawny, Jamaica on November 10, 1963. Gillian lived in France for fourteen years and introduced the Jamaican folk dances of kumina, dinky-mini, and bruckins to fascinated Europeans. When Gillian returned to Jamaica, she taught French at Alpha Girls Academy at the upper level of the school and was fully involved in events in the diplomatic community on the island. She was elected President of Alliance Française de la Jamaïque, the international organization that aims to promote the French language and culture around the world. Gillian went on to establish her translating company, You are Write Editing and Translation Limited, which worked with international organizations. On August 30, 2017, at age 53, Gillian tragically passed away after a brief illness. The Gillian Whylie Scholarship Fund (GWSF) was established shortly after.

The Gillian Whylie Scholarship Fund (GWSF) is a duly registered, charity organization established to promote the education and vocational training of Jamaican students with special emphasis on students pursuing studies in Modern Languages. The Fund is meant to continue the legacy of Gillian Whylie, who lived her life in support of advancing the learning and use of modern languages.

For more information on the Gillian Whylie Scholarship Fund, please visit gwfund.org.