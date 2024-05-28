Jamaica among  Top 10 Honeymoon Destinations Listed by Tripadvisor’s 2024 Travelers’ Choice

Each year Tripadvisor, a popular online travel site, compiles a list of the best honeymoon destinations cited by travelers. The ranking is based on which destinations garnered the highest number of excellent reviews and opinions from real travelers who have visited there in the last 12 months. According to Tripadvisor, fewer than one percent of the eight million destinations listed ever achieve this designation. In 2024, Jamaica has the distinction of being selected as one of the Top 10 best places to enjoy a honeymoon.

Why Jamaica?

Honeymooners who chose Jamaica cited the pleasure of lying on the warm sand of a Caribbean beach and basking in the Jamaican sun. They also noted the numerous adventure-travel options available in “the land of wood and water” as Jamaica is known. Its diverse natural environments offer many opportunities for hiking and birdwatching, rafting on its rivers, scuba diving, and other land and water attractions. Jamaica is also perfect for lovers of history who can visit numerous heritage sites to learn about the island’s rich culture. Jamaica is also well-loved by reggae and dancehall music fans who can visit the birthplace of reggae legend Bob Marley and participate in the local music scene via a variety of nightclubs and other live music venues. Jamaica also offers excellent shopping and health tourism options, with spas located in Ocho Rios garnering special mention from visitors. The Tripadvisor designation emphasizes that Jamaica is a premier honeymoon destination because of its after-dark, resort, and on-the-water attractions.

Ranks above other Caribbean locations

Second only to the Dominican Republic, which was ranked in the Number 4 spot, Jamaica’s Number 7 rank in the Top 10 places it above other honeymoon venues in the Caribbean that were cited by travelers in 2024. St. Lucia received a ranking of 11, while Ambergris Caye in Belize ranked 14th. Barbados and Antigua rounded out the Caribbean sites with rankings of 23 and 25, respectively.

Tripadvisor’s Top 10 list

The complete list of Top 10 honeymoon destinations compiled by Tripadvisor includes Bali in Indonesia at the top spot, followed by Hoi An in Vietnam, the Maldives, the Dominican Republic, and Mauritius to round out the top five. Khao Lak in Thailand was Number 6, Jamaica at Number 7, Santorini in Greece Number 8, Zanzibar Island in Tanzania Number 9, and Venice in Italy at Number 10.

Photo – Deposit Photos