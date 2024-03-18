Jamaica College Alumni Dominates True Blue Weekend Soccer Fest, Winning Both the Ziadie Cup and the Davy Cup

The Jamaica College Old Boys Association of Florida (JCOBAFL) emerged victorious at the True Blue Weekend Soccer Fest 2024, securing wins in both the Ziadie Cup and the Davy Cup. The event, held in Miramar, FL, showcased Jamaican alumni high school football and honored the legacy of two football legends, Dennis Ziadie and Richard Davy.

The Jamaica College Old Boys Association of Florida (JCOBAFL) Team

St. George’s College Old Boys Association of Florida (STGCOBAFL) team

In the Ziadie Cup game, Jamaica College Old Boys Association of Florida (JCOBAFL) faced off against St. George’s College Old Boys Association of Florida (STGCOBAFL) in a thrilling match. Despite a strong challenge from St. George’s, Jamaica College prevailed with a 4-2 win. Martin Woodstock, a standout player and honoree at the event, played a crucial role in Jamaica College’s victory, scoring a pivotal goal. The True Blue 2024 Honoree, Martin “Woody” Woodstock, was a key member of the Jamaica College 1974 championship Manning Cup team. His leadership and skill were instrumental in leading Jamaica College to victory that year. Woodstock’s impact on Jamaican football extended beyond his high school career, as he also excelled at the collegiate level, winning a NCAA Division II National Championship with West Virginia Wesleyan University.

Martin “Woody” Woodstock

Martin “Woody” Woodstock and members of the Jamaica College 1974 championship Manning Cup team

Following their success in the Ziadie Cup earlier in the day, JCOBAFL continued their winning streak in the inaugural Davy Cup, defeating Wolmer’s 3-1 in another exciting match. Richard Davy, the honoree of the Davy Cup, presented the trophy to the Jamaica College team, recognizing their outstanding performance throughout the tournament.

Wolmer’s Team

Richard Davy (center) presenting the trophy to the Jamaica College team

The Queens High School Alumni Association of Florida

The Queens High School Alumni Association of Florida also had cause for celebration, winning the All Girls Schools Alumni Penalty Kick-off event sponsored by Grace Kennedy Remittance Services/ Western Union.

The True Blue Weekend Soccer Fest 2024 was a celebration of Jamaican football in the diaspora alumni community. The event drew a large turnout, with old friends, teammates, and members of the Jamaican football fraternity coming together to enjoy the games