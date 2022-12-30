Jamaica is No 1 on the World Athletics top 10 women’s track nations of 2022

According to World Athletics, the women athletes of Jamaica ensured that their country ended 2022 at the top of women’s track nations for the year. In a placing table for 2022 that was released on December 19, 2022, Jamaica finished in first place with 75 points, beating out the United States, which had accumulated 74 points, and Ethiopia, which had 60 points. The rankings were based on the placing table for the World Athletics Championships held in the summer of 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. In the point system, eight points were awarded for first-place finishes in the final to one point for eighth place.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce turned in a stellar performance to help Jamaica reach the top of the rankings as she led her country’s sweep of the 100-meter medals. Fraser-Pryce took the gold medal with a recording-breaking time of 10.67 seconds. Fellow Jamaican Shericka Jackson won the silver medal in the event, and Elaine Thompson, a double Olympic sprint champion representing Jamaica collected the bronze medal. This was Thompson’s first World Championship 100-meer medal. Jackson went on to win the 200 meters with a championship record of 21.45 seconds, the second-fastest time in history. Fraser-Pryce took the silver medal in the event. Jamaicans also did well in the World Championship 100-meter hurdles with Britany Anderson taking the silver medal, and Shanieka Ricketts, the World Championship triple-jumper, winning silver in her event. The Jamaica women’s team, comprising Kemba Nelson, Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson, Briana Williams, Remona Burchell, also won silver in the 4×100-meter relay, and the 4×400-meter relay Jamaican team of Candice McLeod, Janieve Russell, Stephenie Ann McPherson, Charokee Young, Stacey-Ann Williams, Junelle Bromfield, and Tiffany James also won silver.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce ran her 15th season of international racing in 2022 and became just one of five women to run faster than 10.70 seconds in the 100 meters, something she did seven times during the season. Her time of 10.67 at the World Championships in Oregon made her the first athlete to win five world titles in one individual running event. With a time of 10.67 seconds, she won at the Wanda Diamond League before moving on to Oregon where she led Jamaica’s sweep of the medals in the 100-meter final. She said she was blessed to have the talent she does and is happy to be able to continue racing at the age of 35, after having a baby, and is grateful to be able to keep inspiring women to succeed in their own journeys.

Shericka Jackson won bronze at the Olympics in the 100 meters and was twice a world champion in the 4×400 meter relay. By 2022, Jackson had achieved four Diamond League wins, a World Championship gold medal, and her first Diamond Trophy. She was victorious over both rivals Thompson-Herah and Fraser-Pryce in the 200-meter final at the World Championships with a record time of 21.45 seconds. She also set a Diamond League 200-meter record with a time of 21.84 seconds in August 2022. She went on to win the Diamond League Final, becoming a Diamond League Champion for the first time in her career.

Elaine Thompson-Herah is considered one of the best sprinters in history. She competes in the 60 meters, 100 meters and 200 meters and is a five-time Olympic champion. She is the “fastest woman alive” in the 100 meters and the third-fastest woman in history in the 200 meters. In 2022, Thompson-Hera won a bronze medal in the 100 meters and a silver medal in the 200-meter 4×100 relay at the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon, and gold medals in the 100 meters and 200 meters at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in the United Kingdom, clocking 10.94 seconds and 22.02 seconds, respectively.