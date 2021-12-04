Features

Jamaica is One of 5 Countries with 4 or More Beauty Queens Holding Miss World Titles

14 seconds ago
by Denise Lee
Jamaica is One of 5 Countries with 4 or More Beauty Queens Holding Miss World Titles

As of 2019, Jamaica has the distinction of having four beauty queens that have gone on to win Miss World crowns. Jamaican contestants that are Miss World title holders are Carole Joan Crawford in 1963, who was also the first woman of color to win the competition; Cynthia Jean Cameron Breakspeare (Cindy Breakspeare) in 1976; Lisa Hanna in 1993; and Toni-Ann Singh in 2019.

The top five countries with the most Miss World wins are India with 6; Venezuela with 6, United Kingdom with 5; and Jamaica with 4. That’s not to say that Jamaican beauty queens haven’t made a good showing in other contests.

Many were runners-up in the Miss World competition, not to be confused with the Miss Jamaica World pageant. Jamaican women have been standouts, ranking as finalists, semi-finalists, in the Top 5, and scholarship winners in a variety of international competitions.

Jamaican women are intelligent, beautiful, talented, and display a variety of desirable attributes on the pageant stage and off. The following are some things people may not be aware of about Jamaican Miss World queens.

Carole Crawford of Jamaica won the title of Miss World 1963

Carole Crawford of Jamaica won the title of Miss World 1963

Carole Crawford – She’s the most diminutive woman in the history of the Miss World pageant at 5’3” tall. Born in 1943, the model was honored with a commemorative stamp in Jamaica and the key to the city in Kingston. She’s married and lives in Canada.

Cindy Breakspeare

Cindy Breakspeare Miss World 1976

Cindy Breakspeare – The beauty queen is the mother of Damian Marley, son of reggae legend, Bob Marley. The Canadian-Jamaican is a musician and jazz singer born in Toronto in 1954. She’s pursuing a career as a recording artist and founded a Rastafarian craft store in Jamaica.

Lisa Hanna, Miss World 1993

Lisa Hanna, Miss World 1993

Lisa Hanna – Born in Jamaica in 1975, she’s a member of Jamaica’s Parliament and the former Minister of Youth and Culture. She was in the film “How Stella Got Her Groove Back” and hosted a Jamaican talk show. She and her husband operate Lydford Logistics, a manufacturing, commercial warehouse, and shipping business.

Miss World Jamaican Toni-Ann Singh to Make Virtual Tours Due to COVID-19

Toni-Ann Singh, Miss World – 2019 and 2020

Toni-Ann Singh – She was born in 1966 in Jamaica and the family immigrated to the U.S., settling in Florida. She has a degree in Women’s Studies and Psychology.

About the author

Denise Lee

View all posts

You may also like