Jamaica Ranks Fifth Among Countries with the Most Players Active in the NFL

According to the Online Betting Guide (OLBG) in the United Kingdom, Jamaica has the fifth-most active players in the National Football League (NFL) of any country outside of the United States. The OLBG based its rankings on data from Pro Football Reference.

Jamaica at Number 5

Holding a fifth-place position on the OLBG list, Jamaica has three active players in the NFL. The total number of NFL players from Jamaica, including past and present players, is 42. The three active players who claim the Caribbean country as their birthplace include the offensive tackle for the New York Giants, Matt Peart; the Minnesota Vikings three-time Pro Bowl pass-rusher, Danielle Hunter; and the cornerback of the Green Bay Packers, Corey Ballentine. Hunter was born in St Catherine and represents Jamaica well by being one of the best defensive players in the NFL with 81 career sacks. Ballentine gained fame as an NCAA Division II prospect from Washburn.

These Countries Round Out the Top Five

Germany ranks Number 4 with three active players and past and present players totaling 88. Next in line is Australia, with nine active players and 21 past and present players, while in the Number 2 spot is Nigeria, which has 11 active NFL players and a past and present total of 34. In the top spot is Canada, which boasts 21 active players and 131 past and present players.

NFL is Popular With Sports Fans Worldwide

The NFL is very popular, not only in the US but among sports fans all over the world. The league was launched in 1920 under a different name – the American Professional Football Conference – and in addition to being a sports staple in the US, international interest has prompted many athletes overseas to seek opportunities in the NFL. The league has a total of 1,824 active US players, and its talent pool includes countries in Europe and Africa. Europe, in particular, is enthusiastic about the NFL, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers team is one of the most popular franchises there. Additionally, four countries in Europe are among the top 10 for most active players outside the US, and several African nations have contributed NFL players.

About the OLBG List

Since its inception in 2002 in the UK, the OLBG has been designed to inform and educate bettors there about how and where to place bets online. The organization added a tipster competition and forum in 2003 and 2004, and the OLBG became the largest community of sports bettors in the world to share what they know and help others improve their betting strategies. The recent ranking of active NFL players outside the US was compiled using the player’s birthplace as the country of origin.

Photo – Deposit Photos