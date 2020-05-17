Jamaican-American, Sabrina HoSang Jordan, to Serve on New York Forward Re-Opening Advisory Board - Jamaicans.com

Jamaican-American, Sabrina HoSang Jordan, has been appointed to Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Forward Re-Opening Advisory Board. Jordan is the CEO of the Rockland County-based Caribbean Food Delights, Inc., a premiere producer of Jamaican frozen foods in North America.

Jordan said about being on the New York Forward Re-Opening Advisory Board, “I am honored to have been asked to serve on the New York Forward Re-Opening Advisory Board with such distinguished business and civic leaders. I understand that these are unprecedented times, and our suggestions will have a great impact on businesses and families all over New York State. I look forward to upholding this responsibility while bearing all of my fellow New Yorkers in mind. Thank you to those who have shown your support.”

The Forward Re-Opening Advisory Board is comprised of 116 business CEOs, academics, union leaders, community advocates, and charitable foundations throughout the state. The panel will be responsible for guiding the state’s economic reopening in response to decreasing numbers of COVID-19 cases.

Born in New York to Jamaican immigrant parents, Vincent and Jeanette HoSang, it’s no wonder that Jordan would be tapped to sit on the Board. Jordan and Vincent HoSang – who is also the company’s chairman and president – were winners of the prestigious Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 New York Awards.

Since joining the company in May 2001 after graduating with a B.S. degree in Business Administration, Jordan has held a variety of positions within its corporate structure. During her tenure, she’s received awards and accolades from a diverse range of organizations for her business acumen and contributions in the U.S. and Jamaica.

Jordan has been honored for her political activism; support of troops and civilians serving in Afghanistan; and community service in New York, the U.S., and Jamaica. She’s a member of the Caribbean American Chamber of Commerce and Industry and was an Ambassador of Peace. She’s active in a variety of charitable and philanthropic endeavors, from providing scholarships and sponsoring the Bronx Little League Baseball team to hurricane relief efforts and donations to food banks.

She was instrumental in creating the company’s Mr. and Mrs. Patty mascot toys for children that have proven extremely popular. Understanding the competitiveness of New Yorkers, she revived a former favorite, the Patty Eating Contest, and created the Bun and Cheese eating contest.

As CEO of Caribbean Food Delights, Inc. and the daughter of immigrants, Jordan offers a unique perspective to Governor Cuomo’s Forward Re-Opening Advisory Board. She’ll bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table during the coming months.