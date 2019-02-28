Jamaican attorney Schuyler A. Smith Re-Elected to Florida Bar Young Lawyers Division Board of Governors

Jamaican attorney Schuyler A. Smith, a partner in the Miami office of the law firm of Hamilton, Miller & Birthsel (HM&B), has been re-elected to the Young Lawyers Division of the Florida Bar and will serve a two-year term. The organization has more than 26,000 members. Membership in the organization is automatic for all lawyers under 36 years of age and new Florida Bar members for the first five years in good standing.

Smith’s practice focuses on commercial litigation issues and defense in personal injury, premises liability, and products liability lawsuits. She also has considerable courtroom experience and began her legal career as a trial attorney for the State of Florida Department of Children and Families.

Born and raised in Jamaica, Smith received her JD from St. Thomas University School of Law and a BS degree in political science from the University of the West Indies in Kingston , Jamaica. During law school, she was an editor for the St. Thomas Intercultural Human Rights Law Review and was an active participant in the Moot Court and Mock Trial programs. She served as an intern to Chief Judge David Gersten of the Florida Third District Court of Appeal.

The Florida Bar’s Young Lawyers Division seeks to encourage and stimulate interest and participation from young attorneys in regard to the purposes of the Florida Bar. It provides programs designed to be interesting to members. The organization is responsible within the Florida Bar for providing a basic level of continuing education, such as its Practicing with Professionalism program, which is required for all new members of the Florida Bar.