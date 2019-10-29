Jamaican Beaches on List of Must-Visit Caribbean Nude Beaches

The Caribbean Journal has compiled a list of the best nude beaches in the Caribbean region. Several Jamaican beaches made the list. All three are located at hotels on the island. Noting that the Caribbean is frequently considered a place where “anything goes,” the publication reports that it is easy to find a nude beach in most countries there.

The Jamaican beaches included on the list are the beach at Hedonism II resort on Seven Mile Beach and the beach at Grand Lido Resort in Negril, the beach at Sandals Royal Caribbean resort in Montego Bay, the Couples Tower Isle resort in Ocho Rios, and the beach at the Sunscape Splash Montego Bay

Hedonism II is, as its name suggests, devoted to hedonistic pleasures. The Caribbean Journal describes it as a “legendary libertine hide-out” located on the island’s famous Seven Mile Beach. The resort has been renovated recently to provide both what it labels “prude” and “nude” beach areas. The clothing-optional area attracts “nudist newbies” while other sections are more adventurous, particularly at night. The Grand Lido Resort was cited on the list as the best for nude sunbathing in Negril. This is a resort that caters to adults 21 and older who want the nudist experience. Guests can be nude anywhere at the resort with the exception of the restaurants.

The nude beach at Sandals Royal Caribbean resort in Montego Bay is part of the private, island on which this exclusive resort is located. The nude strip of beach is set aside for sunbathing. The top line accommodations at the resort feature over-the-water villas linked by boardwalk to the private island, which includes a Jamaican jerk shack and a restaurant serving Thai cuisine. Also in Montego Bay is the nude beach at Sunscape Splash, which is a perfect location for parents who desire a somewhat “wilder” Caribbean experience during a family vacation, as the nude beach is totally separated in a tasteful manner from the main facilities of the hotel.

The Couples Tower Isle resort in Ocho Rios, like the Sandals in Montego Bay, has a private beach that permits nude swimming. The resort beach is located on an island that is nude-mandatory. The island features a pool complete with a swim-up bar, and nude sunbathing is also allowed.

Other Caribbean nude beaches listed by the Caribbean Journal include those on St. Barths, St. Martin, Antigua, Guadeloupe, Mexico, and Curacao.

Information Source: Caribbean Journal