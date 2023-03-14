Jamaican-Born Business Owner Used Money Saved from Tips to Build Multi-Million Beauty Brand

Jamaican-born Cherice Williams is the founder of the hair care brand, Blaq Luxury Hair. The firm is known for products that include Mega Gro Hair Serum, Hair & Scalp Gro Balm, and Hair & Scalp Detox Bar. Her personal experience with the hormone disorder of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and the effects it had on the quality of her hair motivated her to develop an organic hair serum to treat the dry, shedding, and brittle condition of her hair.

Williams migrated from Jamaica to the United States in 2016 and was working as a housekeeper and waitress when she took matters into her own hands and decided to find a solution to her hair problems. She was determined to find that solution, and after considerable research, she made her first serum in her kitchen. She had just enough money saved to advertise her products on “The Shade Room,” a blog website, that quoted her a price of $2,500 for a promotion. She said she “took the leap of faith” and used her savings and rent money to go for it. She also shared tips on a natural hair group on Facebook with others with similar problems. Once she posted before and after photos of the results of her serum, which remains her company’s best-selling product, she realized that there was a market for her products. In 48 hours, she made more selling her product than the amount she had invested, and in three years, Williams sold more than 200,000 bottles of the serum.

She relied on experience and knowledge gained in Jamaica to choose the ingredients to use for her product, with Jamaican Black Castor Oil serving as a primary ingredient because it is organic and is good for invigorating hair follicles. The fact that the product is natural, organic, and includes over 20 essential oils and nutrients is what attracted the buyers that have made Blaq Luxury Hair a multi-million-dollar company today.

The mission of Williams’ Blaq Hair Luxury business is to enrich the experience of its multicultural consumer base and provide top-quality and results-driven products that actually improve and quality and growth of hair. All products are non-toxic and based on natural ingredients and never include sulfates, parabens, or silicones. The firm also allows its customers to shop for products according to their unique hair concerns.

Today, the company continues to expand and is working to make its products more accessible through mass retailers and beauty supply stores. It also continued to create innovative products for different types of hair. It plans to introduce its Nutra Grow Healthy Hair Adult Gummies with Biotin soon.