Jamaican Consul General Lincoln G. Downer appointed as Chair of the Caribbean Consular Corps in Canada

The Consulate-General of Jamaica, Toronto takes this opportunity to advise of the recent appointment of Consul General Lincoln G. Downer as the Chair of the Caribbean Consular Corps at Toronto.

As Chair, Consul General Downer will work closely with his Caribbean colleagues in advancing a shared mandate geared towards exploring socio-economic and cross-cultural opportunities that would facilitate greater cohesion of the Caribbean Diaspora in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

This appointment, therefore, presents opportunities for identifying synergies and potential areas of mutual interest for the Jamaican Diaspora and our Caribbean brothers and sisters in the GTA.

About The Jamaican Consulate General

The Jamaican Consulate General in Toronto works with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Jamaica to promote and advance the interests of Jamaica, and to safeguard the interests and welfare of Jamaican nationals throughout the various communities across Canada. Together with the Consul General, Mr. Lincoln Downer, we invite the Jamaican/Canadian society, Government officials, business leaders and the wider public to join our efforts to facilitate the expansion of trade and investment ties and the strengthening of tourism and cultural linkages between Jamaica and Canada.

Source: Consulate General of Jamaica, Toronto