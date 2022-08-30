Jamaican Eatery on List of 10 Best Black-Owned Restaurants in Miami to Try

The Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen has been listed by timeout.com as one of the ten best Black-owned restaurants to try in Miami, Florida. Dukunoo can be found in the middle of the bustling area of Wynwood so its exceptional jerk chicken is served in an environment featuring the street-festival-like setting of loud music and happy crowds. Timeout.com noted that the Wynwood area had been lacking Caribbean cuisine options, but now Dukunoo fills the gap with modern versions of classic Jamaican dishes like jerk, fish, stews, and curries.

A family-owned eatery operated by Jamaican parents and their daughter, the restaurant takes its name from the West African word “dukunoo,” which translates to “sweet thing” and refers to a traditional dessert. There may be some differences in the dessert depending on the regional heritage of the cook, but its main ingredients remain constant and will always be a sweet pudding-like treat that has been wrapped in a leaf and steamed. At Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen, it is a sweet potato dessert topped with cinnamon cream.

The restaurant’s motto says it all: “Come fi di food, stay fi di vibes.” The full-service venue offers authentic Jamaican fare, tropical cocktails, and a vibrant island cultural experience. It was established in 2019 as the first upscale Caribbean restaurant in the heart of Wynwood, billing itself as “THE Caribbean cultural destination in South Florida” and “the sweetest thing in Wynwood,” a place where diners can enjoy the true taste of Jamaica without needing a passport.

The other nine best Black-owned restaurants in the Miami area listed by timeout.com include the Red Rooster Overtown, 7th Cafe at Sips Coffee, Drinking Pig BBQ, World Famous House of Mac, La Traila Barbecue, Manjay Restaurant, Lil Greenhouse Grill, Awash Ethiopian Restaurant, and Jackson Soul Food.