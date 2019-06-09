Jamaican Filmmaker Presents Work at Prestigious La Biennale di Venezia

The work of Jamaican filmmaker, Christopher Lorenzo Thomas, is featured in the exhibit

“A Greater Miracle of Perception” during the renowned La Biennale di Venezia in Italy. Thomas

is a member of the Miracle Workers Collective in Finland and the project was developed for the

58th international art exhibit.

Born and raised in Kingston, Jamaica, Thomas was a regular at the Carib movie theater as a

child. It sparked an interest in photography which he pursued as a career, but then he discovered a

passion for making his own movies. His ultimate dream is to create films that tell the stories of

the people of Jamaica.

His passion has taken him around the world. Thomas earned a Bachelor of Arts in Media and

Communication at the University of West Indies, followed by a Master of Art in Filmmaking at

the London Film School. He’s worked on projects ranging from short films to music videos that

have won awards in Italy and the United Kingdom.

He met his wife while working in London and moved with her to Finland, where he began

crafting films about migrant experiences. His work encompasses themes with which migrants

around the world are familiar that include immigration and integration into new societies and

cultures, education, and being recognized as people with important contributions to make.

The video exhibition by Thomas, as part of the Miracle Workers Collective, consists of several

short films that are disparate in nature, each of which explores the concepts of belonging and

national representation. It is on exhibit now through November 2019 at the national pavilion of

Finland. The La Biennale di Venezia has a history spanning more than 120 years and is one of

the most renowned cultural institutions in the world.

Photo Contributed