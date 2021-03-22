Jamaican Gospel Singer K Anthony is a 2021 JUNO Awards Nominee for Contemporary Christian/Gospel Album of the Year

As a youth in Falmouth, Jamaica, K Anthony, used to rework traditional church hymns to sound more like the modern music he heard around him. He’s now an adult and nominated for a JUNO Award in the category of Contemporary Christian/Gospel Album of the Year for “The Cure.”

“I consider the JUNO Awards nomination to be a great honor,” said Anthony. “I was informed that I am the first Jamaican native to be nominated in this category, which makes it even more special. It reflects that the work I have put in has been noticed. It is a blessing to be able to share hope through my music and I will continue to pursue my passion with the hopes of making a positive impact in the lives of others.”

Anthony joins an impressive line-up of nominees in the category that includes Allen Froese for “All Things New”; Matt Maher for “Alive & Breathing”; Shawna Cain for “The Way”; and Steve Bell for “Wouldn’t You Love to Know?”. The annual JUNO Awards recognize Canadian musical artists and bands. The awards are named after the first president of the Canadian Radio Television and Telecommunications Commission, Pierre Juneau, who was also a former president of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

Given the name Kevin Anthony Fowler at birth, as a young man Anthony had his sight set on a track career. The lure of music proved too powerful and he completed his Bachelor of Arts degree in Music in 2007. He combines a love of God with his impressive talent to deliver gospel songs that are fun, upbeat, and focus on gratitude for the gift of life.

The singer and songwriter was working as a music teacher at the Kingston campus of Northern Caribbean University when his breakout single “Something Outta Nothing” began climbing the charts. Knowing that he’d have to relocate from his native Jamaica for his music to reach the international audience he desired, the artist moved to Canada in 2013.

Anthony quickly established himself as an artist to be reckoned with, began appearing on Canadian TV programs, and toured to promote his music. He lived for a time in the U.S. and is currently based in the UK. The Jamaica Cultural Development Commission awarded him second place in 2011 for Songwriter. Anthony believes in giving back and when he isn’t recording, he’s involved in charitable and community work.