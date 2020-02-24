Jamaican Hospitality Professional Sherrita Savage Wins Forbes Employee Of The Year

Jamaican hospitality professional Sherrita Savage is the 2020 Forbes Employee of the Year. Ms. Savage, Group Reservations Agent at Half Moon, a luxury resort nestled in heart of Montego Bay, was selected from among hundreds of nominations worldwide. Recently, she was presented with her award at a star-studded black-tie gala dinner at the Forbes Travel Guide 2020 Luxury Summit at ARIA Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

“Heartfelt congratulations to Miss Savage on this prestigious recognition which speaks volumes about the quality of Jamaica’s talented workforce,” said Donovan White, Jamaica’s Director of Tourism. “We are proud of Sherrita and the Half Moon family which continue to showcase the best of what Jamaica has to offer in terms of quality service and our world-class standards. Miss Savage is an embodiment of the destination’s larger-than-life spirit and extraordinary work ethic. It is Jamaicans like Miss Savage who truly make us the Heartbeat of the World.”

Jamaicans have made their mark globally and have excelled in a variety of areas including hospitality, education, the arts, and leadership. Jamaica’s achievements in sports, particularly in track and field have been remarkable and the achievement by Miss Savage serves to underscore the island’s status as world leaders and standard-bearers of excellence.

With tourism being a key driver of Jamaica’s economic growth, the Ministry of Tourism has created a number of initiatives, including the Tourism Service Excellence Awards. The Awards seek to recognize and reward excellence in the hospitality industry, and Half Moon has been a recipient over the years.

Miss Savage was promoted to her current position of Group Reservations Coordinator in July 2019 after being voted Employee of the Month in January and April. She was a top sales achiever for her department, consistently surpassing the monthly individual sales target. She also surpassed the million-dollar mark within the first four months of the year and was one of five persons to achieve this by the end of 2019. Last February, she scored a 93% in the Reservations Department Forbes Audit.

Forbes Travel Guide is the global authority on luxury travel. They offer discerning travelers the only independently rated collection of luxury hotels, restaurants and spas around the world. Forbes Travel Guide’s Star Rating standards reflect the highest levels of service and facility measurement in the industry worldwide.

