Jamaican in Canada turns her love for embroidery into a thriving business

Felicia Lofters has taken her love for sewing and her passion for embroidery and developed it into a thriving business. Her online store, Fels Embroidery Items offers a wide selection of items that celebrates Jamaica, depicting items such as local flowers, fruits, birds, scenery, aquatic creatures, beach scenes, and of course, the Jamaican the flag.

“My love for sewing and embroidery started at a young age. My mother and grandmother sewed so I learned to sew early. By the time I was in high school, I was making my friends’ uniforms because they wanted their waists to be tighter,” said Lofters who currently resides in Toronto, Canada.

She studied needlework in school and at the age of 14 entered a dressmaking contest and won at the parish level. She went on to place second in the national contest, with first place going to a professional dressmaker.”

Despite her love for sewing and embroidery, Felicia worked at several jobs after leaving school and settled on teaching high school science. In 2000 Felicia noticed that there were not too many modern embroidery items for sale in Jamaica, so she decided to take the plunge and open her embroidery business.

Like many other entrepreneurs during the COVID pandemic, Felicia had to pivot and find a way to make her business work. It was then she opened her online store on Etsy.com. FELS Embroidered Items is where she sells kitchen towels, potholders, placemats, napkins bathroom guest towels, tablecloths and aprons. She does most of the work herself and takes pride in putting out quality work for her customers.

She stated, “Embroidery is my passion, and I am just glad I’ve found a way to continue to follow my dream during these strange times.”

Visit Felicia’s store and to see the wide variety of products on sale. She even takes custom orders for the personal touch. These items are works of art and make good gifts any time, plus your support would have helped another entrepreneur stay in business during these bleak times.