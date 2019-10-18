Jamaican International Speaker Tasha Chen Announces Next Session of The Manifesting Event Following Success in London

London, UK — Jamaican International Speaker Tasha Chen drew crowds at The Manifesting Event on Sunday, September 8, 2019, in London, UK. The 150 event attendees came from all over Europe, the United States, and Jamaica. At the event, Chen demonstrated how each person’s Money Story is impacted by their cultural and personal circumstances. With this realization, it became clear how to improve their financial reality and create a prosperity plan that would support their new Money Story.

When asked what the greatest takeaway was, Chen stated, “We all have a subconscious Money Story that impacts our personal finances and our business income. We also have the power to create a new story and take the steps to build the financial reality we desire.”

An attendee of the Manifesting Event, Sarah Ross, exclaimed, “My life changed in that room as my negative Money Story was eradicated, and a new powerful story started. Thank you, Tasha.”

The next session of The Manifesting Event will be held at Hutchinson Island Marriott Beach Resort and Marina in Stuart, FL from January 31 to February 3, 2019.

Tasha Chen’s The Manifesting Event has provided the mindset training and coaching to help entrepreneurs around the world generate an additional $37.5 million in revenue. Now in its fifth year, the workshop has been held in the United Kingdom and the United States. Chen’s program has helped struggling businesses become successful by encouraging entrepreneurs to step into their power and remember they create their reality.

Author, coach, and speaker Tasha Chen inspires people to try simple tools to create the life of their dreams. She is the founder of The Science of Getting Rich Academy. Through her online community, programs, and events, she has transformed the lives of hundreds of people. Chen’s interest in entrepreneurship began while operating a chain of successful hair franchises, which led her to the teachings of the Science of Getting Rich and the laws of manifestation. These have become the cornerstones of her annual business training workshops, The Manifesting Event.

Chen has been referenced as a National Marketing Trendsetter. She was awarded Franchisee of the Year by REGIS Corporation, was a three-time Woman of Distinction Nominee by Soroptimist International and received the President’s Award for Volunteerism through contributions made through her business. Chen hosts a weekly Facebook Live show every Monday on Jamaicans.com, titled Money and Mindset Mastery.

For more information on Tasha Chen’s The Manifesting Event, please visit themanifestingevent.com.