What’s it really like being a Jamaican living in Mexico? In the latest episode of Jamaicans to the World, host Xavier Murphy, sits down with Shamar Edwards, a Jamaican wealth advisor, entrepreneur, and community leader who has called Mexico City home for nearly a decade.

Shamar’s story is one of discovery, reinvention, and leadership — from his roots in Manchester, Jamaica, to his professional journey in New York, and ultimately, to building a life and community in Mexico.

From Manchester to Mexico

Born in Coleyville, a small community near Christiana, Manchester, Shamar grew up as the younger of twins before migrating to New York City, where he spent his school and college years. After working at the Embassy of Brazil in Jamaica in trade and economics, he felt the urge to explore new horizons.

A trip through Latin America led him to Mexico, where the warmth of the people, the vibrant culture, and the familiar energy reminded him of home. “I fell in love with the country,” Shamar recalls. “I loved the food, the people, and the feeling. It just felt right.”

Life in Mexico City

Today, Shamar lives in Mexico City, one of the largest and most dynamic cities in the Western Hemisphere. As a seasoned financial advisor, he manages a busy schedule meeting clients, giving talks, and leading teams — but his contributions extend far beyond his professional work.

He is the President and Founder of JAMLAT (Jamaican Association for Mexico and Latin America), an organisation created to unite Jamaicans across the region. The association promotes Jamaican culture, supports new arrivals, and strengthens ties between Jamaica and Mexico through tourism and community initiatives.

Building the Black Community in Mexico

Before the pandemic, Shamar noticed something missing — a sense of connection among Black residents in Mexico. “You could go a month without seeing another Black person,” he says. That realisation inspired him to create Melaninires, a growing network of over 650 Black professionals and expats in Mexico City.

Through events, cultural exchanges, and social gatherings, the group has become a hub for celebrating identity, culture, and belonging. “Mexicans are fascinated by our culture,” he explains. “They love reggae, dancehall, and even have a drink called Agua de Jamaica made from hibiscus.”

Advice for Jamaicans Thinking of Moving to Mexico

For anyone thinking about relocating, Shamar offers practical advice:

“Visit first and do your research. Many people think of America as the only option, but Mexico has so much to offer — affordability, opportunity, and a strong sense of community.”

He notes that Jamaicans can receive a visa on arrival for up to six months and can easily find English speakers in major cities like Mexico City, Cancún, and Puerto Vallarta.

