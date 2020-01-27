Jamaican Olympian Usain Bolt Featured on Soca Track by Ultimate Rejects

Jamaica’s Olympic sprint champion and legendary track and field athlete Usain Bolt is featured on the soca single “Energy to Burn” remix with the Trinidadian group Ultimate Rejects. Bolt has long identified himself as an individual who can reach any goal he sets for himself, whether within or outside of track and field athletics. In the past, he has put his energy toward playing football and training with the professionals Borussia Dormund club and playing for the Soccer Air World XI charity team. He has moved into music, first entering the production phase of dancehall music, and now focusing on the coming soca season by releasing a new, high-energy track.

Bolt has partnered with the group Ultimate Rejects from Trinidad to produce a remix of the energetic track called “Energy to Burn.” The athlete shared with fans on social media a video of Ultimate Rejects and himself working out the tune in the recording booth. His post was captioned “From JAMAICA to TRINIDAD … Are you ready ?!! @ultimate_rejects x Usain Bolt (UR x UB) presents ‘ENERGY TO BURN (Remix) !! …. 24hrs.”

Bolt’s involvement with music production has been intensive since his retirement from track and field competition in 2017, and only became more so in 2019 when he and his team released the Olympic Rose Riddim project. This project included Christopher Martin, Dexta Daps, Ding Dong, Munga Honorable, and Bibi Gardner, with Usain Bolt on the intro. The main goal of the project was to promote Bolt’s Mumm Olympic Rose Champagne product.

Bolt has admitted that working in the music industry is not as easy as he expected it to be, but he is persevering, initiating another project that involves Vybz Kartel. Kartel, whom Bolt has called his idol, released one of his hottest tracks, which is called “Adiadking,” in 2019. This tune includes many references to Usain Bolt as Kartel took on the “King of Dancehall” title. This project features the participation of Ding Dong, Demarco, Christopher Martin, Masicka, and Munga Honorable.

The dancehall genre remains Bolt’s favorite, but he also enjoys soca carnivals and road marches. He and his girlfriend Kasi J. Bennett have frequently joined in with revelers at soca events, making his involvement with one of the most energetic groups from Trinidad a perfect fit. Working with Ultimate Rejects as his introduction into the increasingly popular soca market as other Jamaican artists move into that sector makes sense for Bolt.

