Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett reveal they’re expecting their first child

54 mins ago
by Delano George Bell
Usain Bolt and girlfriend, Kasi Bennett revealed on Instagram with a photo that they are expecting their first child. In the stunning photo, Kasi Bennett is seen cradling a baby bump while wearing a red dress on a beach. Bolt, 33, has been dating Kasi, a 30-year old marketing director, for over five years.

The eight-time Olympic gold medallist Jamaican athlete, Bolt wrote “ “I just want to say a KING or QUEEN is about to be HERE. @kasi.b.”

Kasi mentioned in a social media post that the pregnancy is “our biggest blessing”.

Bolt is a world record holder in the 100 meters, 200 meters, and 4 × 100 meters relay. Many consider Bolt the greatest sprinter of all time.

Photo source: Usain Bolt Instagram

