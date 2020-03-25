Jamaican Spiced Easter Bun Recipe: Kerri-Ann’s Kravings

If you’re looking for an incredibly moist, delicious and easy to follow Jamaican Easter Bun recipe – look no further. This recipe is perfect for you! It also pairs perfectly with your favorite cheese.

Recipe Ingredients:

3 tbsp butter + 1 tsp to grease the baking pan

3 tbsp Canola Oil

1 bottle Dragon or Guinness stout

1 teaspoon(s) vanilla

1 tbsp Browning

1 tbsp Molasses

½ cups Honey

1 tbsp Guava or Strawberry Jam

1-1½ cups brown sugar

3 cups All-Purpose Flour

1 tsp nutmeg

½ tsp salt

1 tsp cinnamon powder

1 tbsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp ground ginger

½ cup red label or port wine

1 tbsp mixed spice

½ cup mixed peel (soaked)

½ cup raisins (soaked)

A few cherries for garnish (chopped)

1 medium Egg at room temperature (beaten)

½ tbsp Rose Water

Glaze

1 tbsp Butter

1 tbsp Honey

Items Needed

Parchment Paper

Scissors Pen or pencil

**Recipe Notes: Soak 1 cup wine ½ cup raisins & ½ cup mix peel overnight or at least 1 hour to soften the fruits & allow some of the flavor of the wine to penetrate the fruits. You can also bring the fruits to a slow simmer in the wine and allow to cool.

Directions

Preheat oven: 320 ° Place the baking pan on top of the parchment paper and draw an outline of the bottom of the baking pan on the parchment paper. Cut parchment paper within the ink. Use the butter to grease the inside of the baking pan and apply the parchment paper to the bottom of the baking pan. Use your fingers to smooth the paper so it adheres to the pan. Melt butter, sugar, stout, vanilla, browning, guava jam, molasses, sugar & honey on low heat. Stir to combine. Once all the ingredients are melted, stir again, remove from the heat source and allow the mixture to cool. Sieve all dry ingredients. Flour, baking powder, baking soda, ginger, nutmeg, allspice, cinnamon & salt. Make a well in the middle of the bowl of the dry ingredients and add stout mixture slowly. Fold to combine. Repeat until all the stout mixture has been incorporated into the dry ingredients. Add soaked fruits & wine. Beat & add egg. Mix well. Scrape the batter into a greased baking pan 12″x4″x3″. Gently knock the pan on the counter to remove any air bubbles. Bake in a preheated oven at 320°F for 1 hour or until a skewer inserted comes out clean. Cool on a cooling rack. To Glaze: Combine 2 tablespoons, honey, with 2 tablespoons melted butter. Use a pastry brush to apply it over the surface of the bun.

*** Pairs perfectly with your favorite cheese.

*** Wrap cooled bun in cling wrap to keep it moist. The bun gets better with time (like the Christmas cake) if possible bake at least 2 days before you plan on serving it.

About the Author

Kerri-Ann Camille is a self taught home cook. She’s also the recipe developer, content creator, food stylist & foodtographer behind the Kerri-Ann’s Kravings Food Blog. For more recipes like this follow Kerri-Ann Camille on Instagram, Youtube, Facebook, Pinterest and Twitter.