Jamaican Women of Florida Hosts Annual Health & Wellness Virtual Forum, Saturday, September 18 “Health and Me..HER Story”

Join the Jamaican Women of Florida (JWOF) on Saturday, September 18, for our annual Health & Wellness Virtual Forum. During Covid -19, many women and girls struggled with several health-related concerns. We will discuss two important topics related to women’s health, Domestic Violence and Period Poverty. The FREE event is now in its eighth year will be held virtually this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

JWOF joins UNICEF in helping to raise awareness about period poverty in Jamaica. Attendees will have a moderated conversation with Shelly-Ann Weeks, Founder and Executive Director of HerFlow Foundation. Ms. Weeks has been spearheading the drive to end period poverty in Jamaica. With the support of local and international donors and sponsors, her organization has been able to donate over 200,000 packs of menstrual products to schools, prisons, and health centers across the island. #endperiodpovertyja

Our second speaker, Marcia Barry-Smith, is a local community advocate and CEO of MBS Consulting Services. Marcia is a self-described victor of domestic Violence who has worked tirelessly in our community advocating for women’s rights and affordable housing. Domestic Violence affects women and girls at alarming rates, and these rates have gone up since the Covid-19 pandemic has ravaged our communities.

The Health and Wellness Summit has continued to attract large audiences because of its meaningful exchange of information regarding our families’ health and well-being. According to Vice President Dr. Monique Blake-Roswell, this year’s summit is in line with JWOF’s commitment to women’s empowerment, “bringing awareness to our community on resources that will support domestic violence survivors and assist in eliminating period poverty in Jamaica.”

The three-hour forum will be held on zoom and is free to the public and will also include a question and answer period. Any proceeds raised during the event will be donated to the HerFlow Foundation to purchase menstrual products and eradicate period poverty in Jamaica. For more information and to register to attend this free event, visit www.jamaicanwomenofflorida.com or by calling 561-320-1391

This year’s virtual summit is sponsored by Working Nurses Homecare, a medicare certified healthcare company located in Broward, Florida. Working Nurses provides nationwide personable, reliable, and passionate care. The company’s mission is to make healthcare available and affordable to all.

JWOF is a Florida Not-For-Profit, founded in October 2012 as an organization designed to provide an outlet for Jamaican women to empower themselves through networking, mentoring, and personal development. JWOF strives to partner with local and international organizations; assist young children; provide scholarships to Jamaican/American women in college; inspire personal development, and mentor the next generation of powerful women in Jamaica and Florida. JWOF is dedicated to Jamaican Women – Powerful Women . . . Worldwide.