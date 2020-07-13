New Version of Bob Marley Classic to Benefit UNICEF

A new version of Bob Marley’s classic hit “One Love” will be released on July 17, 2020, along with a music video of the song. The new release is a collaboration between the legendary reggae artist’s son, Stephen Marley, daughter Cedella Marley, and grandson Skip Marley.

All proceeds from the release will go to Reimagine, UNICEF’s global campaign to provide relief efforts to children around the world affected by COVID-19. The luxury jewelry brand Pandora has pledged to match every dollar raised from “One Love,” up to $1 million.

The Reimagine initiative provides soap, masks, gloves, protective equipment, and hygiene kits for children and families, along with support in recovery efforts. TikTok will also be hosting a special event and public challenge for fans that want to get involved and make a difference near the song’s release date.

Bob Marley & The Wailers released their hit in 1977. The new version is a fitting tribute to the iconic reggae artist, who died at the age of 36 in 1981, and provides listeners with a message of hope and unity. “One Love” will include members of the Marley family, along with special guest appearances by musicians from around the globe. The song is being released by Tuff Gong International and Amplified Music.

Stephen Marley is an eight-time Grammy-winning artist, actor, and music producer. Cedella Marley is a three-time Grammy-winning artist, a dancer, actress, fashion designer, author, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. Skip Marley is the son of Cedella and a chart-topping artist whose music has been featured in numerous commercials. He’s also a songwriter that’s collaborated with major artists that include Major Lazer and Katy Perry.

Children are the most overlooked victims of the COVID-19 virus. They’ve been indirectly affected through food insecurity, limited access to healthcare and medical supplies, and homelessness. The new version of “One Love” speaks truth about the pandemic, while reimagining a world of equality, cooperation, unity, and solidarity.