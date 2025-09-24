What is it like being a Jamaican living in Japan? In the latest episode of Jamaicans to the World, Xavier Murphy sits down with Ashagaye Mullings, a proud St. Thomas native whose journey has taken her from Seaforth to Tottori Prefecture in rural Japan — a region that, interestingly, is twinned with Westmoreland, Jamaica.

From St. Thomas to Yonago City

Born and raised in Seaforth, St. Thomas, Mullings never imagined that her path would lead her to the far reaches of rural Japan. Her early years in Jamaica were marked by an active presence in pageantry, winning the coveted title of Miss St. Thomas Festival Queen and placing highly in several national competitions. She also served as a Governor General’s Youth Ambassador and participated in Youth Parliament, building a profile as a young leader with a passion for service and community.

Like many young professionals, Mullings faced tough decisions about career direction. She initially pursued work in Jamaica’s media and family business sectors, but her curiosity about Japan kept growing. The opportunity came through the Japan Exchange and Teaching (JET) Programme, one of the most competitive cultural exchange initiatives in the world.

In 2023, Mullings finally made the move to Yonago City in Tottori Prefecture, a rural region of Japan far removed from the bustling streets of Tokyo and Osaka. Her journey wasn’t straightforward — after initially being accepted into the JET Programme, she delayed her departure when her mother fell ill, forcing her to give up the opportunity. Determined to try again, she reapplied and was accepted once more, this time with less than a month to prepare for the life-changing move.

Adapting to Life Abroad

Mullings has embraced both the challenges and rewards of her new environment. While Japanese teachers often work long hours, she notes that her role as an Assistant Language Teacher provides a more balanced schedule. Outside of the classroom, she has immersed herself in Japanese traditions such as seasonal festivals and cherry blossom viewings, while also holding onto her Jamaican identity by cooking dishes like curry chicken and stew chicken with seasonings sent from home.

Yet, life abroad hasn’t been without struggles. Accessing hair care products for Black women and sourcing Jamaican seasonings remain constant challenges. Mullings has adapted by becoming self-reliant — from braiding her own hair to stretching out her supply of jerk seasoning and curry powder.

Lessons and Advice for Others

For Jamaicans considering a move to Japan, Mullings stresses the importance of research and adaptability. “Do extensive research — watch videos, read blogs, listen to podcasts,” she advises. Understanding cultural differences, from bowing to strict rules around crossing the street, is essential to settling in.

