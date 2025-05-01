For 145 years, Alpha has stood as a pillar of transformation and talent in Jamaica. Nestled on South Camp Road in Kingston, the institution—known today as The Alpha Institute—has nurtured boys from difficult circumstances and turned them into world-class musicians, craftsmen, and contributors to society.

As the school marks this extraordinary milestone, we’re celebrating five key chapters in Alpha’s legacy that have helped shape the cultural and musical identity of the island—and the world.

It All Began With Jessie Ripoll

Alpha’s story begins on 1 May 1880, when Mary Ann Justina (Jessie) Ripoll, a Jamaican woman of mixed heritage, used her inheritance to purchase a 43-acre property on the outskirts of Kingston. She named the five-room cottage on the land Alpha, and with the help of four other women, opened a home for orphaned and disadvantaged children.

Ripoll’s goal was simple yet profound: to restore dignity and offer direction to Jamaica’s most vulnerable. Over time, those women would become the Sisters of Mercy, who continue to operate Alpha to this day. In honour of her legacy and Alpha’s centenary in 1979, Alpha Primary II was renamed Jessie Ripoll Primary—a lasting tribute to her pioneering work in education and care.

From Trade School to Musical Powerhouse

Alpha was originally founded as a trade school, equipping boys with practical skills in printing, tailoring, woodworking, farming, and more. Many graduates went on to become successful craftsmen in their own right.

But while Alpha has remained committed to teaching trades, it is the school’s musical programme that has earned it global reverence. What began in a humble classroom evolved into a launching pad for Jamaica’s most influential sounds.

Sister Mary Ignatius & The Birth of Ska

Much of that transformation is thanks to one remarkable woman: Sister Mary Ignatius Davies, a jazz-loving nun who ran Alpha’s music programme for more than 60 years. Affectionately known as Sister Iggy, she instilled discipline, fostered creativity, and encouraged her students to blend jazz with local rhythms.

That experiment gave birth to ska, the precursor to reggae and dancehall, and placed Alpha at the heart of Jamaica’s musical evolution. Even Bob Marley’s music bears her mark, with many Alpha-trained horn players featured on his most iconic tracks.

The Legends Who Walked Alpha’s Halls

Alpha’s impact can be heard across generations of Jamaican music. The school produced a long list of legendary alumni, including:

Don Drummond , trombonist and founding member of The Skatalites

, trombonist and founding member of Rico Rodriguez , who played with The Specials

, who played with The Specials Tommy McCook and Johnny “Dizzy” Moore , ska pioneers

and , ska pioneers Leroy “Horsemouth” Wallace , drummer and actor

, drummer and actor Yellowman, dancehall icon

These aren’t just former students—they are architects of Jamaican music whose influence continues to shape the global soundscape.

Alpha Boys School Radio: Still Making Noise

Launched in 2013, Alpha Boys School Radio (ABSR) is a 24/7 online station that celebrates the school’s legacy through music. Every track features at least one performer or producer who studied at Alpha, whether from the original Boys School or today’s Alpha School of Music.

The station showcases a rich mix of jazz, ska, reggae, and more, and also serves as a training ground for students, with scholarships and paid internships offering hands-on experience in audio production.

Thanks to the generosity of global supporters through platforms like Patreon, Alpha continues to invest in the next generation of musicians and engineers.

A Legacy That Still Inspires

As Alpha celebrates its 145th anniversary, its legacy continues to resonate—not just in Jamaica, but around the world. From five-room cottage to international cultural landmark, Alpha remains a place where talent is nurtured, dreams are realised, and music never stops.

Happy Anniversary Alpha, here’s to 145 years of remarkable impact.