Jamericans in Technology Making a Difference & Giving Back to Jamaica - Virtual Chat Series With Ambassador Marks on July 22nd, 2021

Jamaicans in the USA are once again invited to a conversation with Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, H.E. Audrey Marks, for this month’s virtual Let’s Connect on Thursday, 22nd July 2021 at 7:00PM EDT.

The town hall style virtual meeting will update on Jamaica’s Covid-19 management and recovery program. It will also feature outstanding diaspora tech entrepreneurs and intrepreneurs who are helping to create education and business opportunities for Jamaicans at home to recover stronger.

Joining will be Mr. Kevin Reid, former co-founder CEO and CTO of VirtuStream. The company was acquired by EMC for $1.2 Billion just seven years after he and his partner co-founded it. He is currently the co-founder at Blue Lagoon Capital and an active contributor to his family charity which is focused on funding education and sports initiatives in Jamaica, among other ventures.

Also appearing as a special guest will be Dr. Lloyd Carney, former CEO of Brocade until its acquisition by Broadcom for $5.5 Billion. He is currently Chief Acquisition Officer at Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II and an active contributor to the Silicon Valley Start-up Common (SVSC), which is an ecosystem of entrepreneurs, mentors, and investors arranged to help start-up birth and development. He also established Carney Global Ventures, LLC, an early-round investor focused on proven individuals with creative technology ideas, among other ventures.

The event is being held in collaboration with “The Jamooglers”, a group of over 115 employees of the world-leading search engine Google who are of Jamaican origin and working in Google offices across the world. The group’s main purpose is to promote the development of technical skills among Jamaicans at home and abroad while creating a sense of belonging, especially for new employees of Jamaican descent.

Ambassador Marks will co-host the event with Mr. David Sangster, COO for Nutanix software company and Honorary Consul at the Consulate of Jamaica in San Jose, California.

In announcing this month’s “Lets Connect” event, Ambassador Marks shared the decision to focus on Jamaicans in technology, highlighting the transformative developments being done by members of the Jamaican diaspora in the technology sector. This forum is to expose Jamaican entrepreneurs at home and in the diaspora to opportunities as Jamaica seeks to use technology to drive its COVID-19 recovery and its goal to become a more digital society.

RSVP for Zoom details to attend.