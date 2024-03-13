Judy Mowatt, Tony Rebel, Mutabaruka Receive 2024 Reggae Icon Awards in Miramar, Florida

Hosted by Miramar Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis, the 4th staging of the Annual Reggae Icon Awards was held last month at the Miramar Cultural center as part of the month-long celebration of Reggae Month in South Florida. This marquis event had its genesis in a partnership that was forged between the City of Miramar and the island of Jamaica and seeks to spotlight icons in reggae music whose accomplishments and legacies in music have had an outsized influence on the world.

Cocktail Hour Kicked-Off the Evening

The evening got off to a fabulous start all courtesy of an outdoor cocktail hour that was well attended. And there were several notables who took part in the cocktail hour, including Miramar Commissioner Maxwell B. Chambers; Eddy Edwards, CEO of Jamaican Jerk Festival USA, Inc.; Dale V.C. Holness, Former Broward County Mayor and Commissioner; and Warrior King, conscious reggae singer and artist.

Conscious reggae singer, Warrior King

Conscious singer, Warrior King

Awards Ceremony Segment

Following the cocktail hour, was the much anticipated awards segment of the evening that highlighted the iconic figures in the realm of reggae music and Jamaican culture: Judy Mowatt, Tony Rebel, Mutabaruka. During the awards ceremony, several City of Miramar officials were on hand to introduce themselves, while delivering greetings to the jam-packed banquet hall. Among the Miramar City officials who took the stage were: Commissioner Maxwell B. Chambers, Vice Mayor, Yvette Colbourne, Commissioner Winston F. Barnes, Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis.

Lifetime Achievement Award – Judith “Judy” Mowatt, OD

The winner of this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award was none other than Judy Mowatt, who has without a doubt had a long lasting influence on reggae music. With her career now stretching into its fourth decade, Judy Mowatt famously toured the globe as a member of Bob Marley’s iconic I-Three background harmony group– along with co-members, Rita Marley and Marcia Griffiths. Judy was not present to physically receive her award, and members of her family did so in person on her behalf. Judy, though, did appear on screen with a recorded message that conveyed her appreciation to her fans around the globe.

Sharon Marley (Bob Marley's daughter) accepting award on behalf of Judith "Judy" Mowatt, OD

Allan Hope CD, popularly known as Mutabaruka, is a Jamaican Rastafarian dub poet, musician, actor, educator, and talk-show host, as well as the man behind the development of two of Jamaica’s radio programs: ‘The Cutting Edge’ and ‘Steppin’ Razor’. Mutabaruka’s name originates from the Rwandan language and translates as “one who is always victorious.”

In garnering this year’s Marcus Garvey Award, Mutabaruka has been widely revered for his indefatigable advocacy for social justice and cultural preservation, which make him a true embodiment of the Marcus Garvey spirit. Marcus Garvey was Jamaica’s first National Hero, and in 1914 in Jamaica, Garvey launched the Universal Negro Improvement Association (UNIA). The UNIA grew into an organisation international in scope, which encouraged self-government for black people across the globe; self-reliance, acquiring education and skills, self-help economic projects and protest against racial discrimination.

The Reggae Icon Award – Tony Rebel

Internationally acclaimed Reggae Artist Patrick Barrett, famously known as Tony Rebel, OD, was this year’s recipient of the prestigious Reggae Icon Award. With a career that spans multiple decades, Tony Rebel has been a pillar in the realm of reggae music. Consistently, Tony Rebel has created top quality music that has resonated in the hearts and minds of reggae fans and aficionados the world over. What’s more, his influence on the reggae music realm is undeniable and, as such, the Reggae Icon Award is befitting of his immeasurable contributions. Tony Rebel’s vault of song hits includes: ‘Fresh Vegetable’, ‘One Day’, ‘Nazarite Vow’, and ‘If Jah Is Standing By My Side’, then why should I be afraid).

It was also Tony Rebel himself who mentored the late great Garnett Silk, whose golden voice mesemerized the reggae genre during the 80’s and early 90’s. Garnett, who died tragically on December 9, 1994 while building a house for his mother in Hatfield, Manchester (Jamaica), was an intrumental part of the Rastafarian and roots revival vibe of reggae music. As told by Tony Rebel to the Jamaica Gleaner in 2010, “From mi know Garnet Silk him was a yute weh did a seek. From in the late ’80s, when me live in a di hills a Manchester, him use to come link mi and we use to have some serious reasoning. When he converted to Rastafarianism, he converted with a deep conviction. He was a genuine yute. Him love Rastafari, mi know that fi sure. Even though he left us at only 28 years of age, Garnett Silk’s legacy and musicianship still lives on through classic hits such as: ‘Everything I’ve Got’, ‘Fill Us Up With Your Mercy’, ‘Zion in a Vision’, ‘It’s Growing’, and ‘Kingly Character.’

Fun-Filled Atmosphere Following Awards Ceremony

