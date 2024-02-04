Julian Marley Wins the 2024 Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album with “Colors of Royal”

Julian Marley has won the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album at the 66th annual awards ceremony for his album “Colors of Royal.” This marks his third nomination in the category. The results of the Reggae Grammy award were posted on the Recording Academy social media site X (formerly known as Twitter) and announced during the pre-telecast at the Crypto.com Arena in California.

Other nominees in the category included:

: Burning Spear, a legendary roots reggae artist, received his 13th nomination for “No Destroyer,” with previous wins in 2000 and 2009. Collie Buddz: Collie Buddz’s “Cali Roots Riddim 2023” earned him his first nomination in the Best Reggae Album category.

Established in 1985, this award was initially named the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Recording. In 1992, it was rebranded as Best Reggae Album, reflecting a focus on acknowledging full-length albums. The group Black Uhuru made history by winning the first Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album in 1985 for their album Anthem.

The 66th Grammy Awards will take place on February 4, 2024, at the Crypto.com Arena in California. The 2024 GRAMMYs, officially known as the 66th GRAMMY Awards, will broadcast live Sunday, February 4, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and live and on demand on Paramount+. Trevor Noah returns to host the 2024 GRAMMYs, marking his fourth consecutive year as host of Music’s Biggest Night.