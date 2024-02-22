Kenyan Reggae Songstress Leads Denmark’s Annual Bob Marley Celebration

The full lineup for the Aarhus (Denmark) Annual Bob Marley Celebration, organized by Jam Link International, has been announced. Scheduled for February 24th at Volume Village – Thomas Koppels Gade 201 in Aarhus, Denmark, the event promises a dynamic blend of live music, sound-system juggling, and a digital exhibition highlighting reggae music.

This year’s main headliner is Kenyan reggae artist Empress Black Omolo, who is now based in Holland (Netherlands). Omolo officially entered the music scene in 2013, which is when she shared her first recording, Love Your Life. Since then, she has toured all over Europe and has done shows in Jamaica, Brazil, and other regions around the globe, thus cementing her name on the world stage.

In addition to Empress Black Omolo, the celebration will also feature Aarhus’ local reggae ensemble, One Love Marley Band; selectors DJ Henning, Booyaka Sound, and Denali Crew; as well as a cultural presentation by Danish writer Henrik Baek. Information can be obtained from Volume Village’s website.