Koffee Featured in Teen Vogue Magazine, New Collab with John Legend - Jamaicans.com

Jamaican reggae and dancehall singing sensation, Koffee, is featured in the June 2020 issue of Teen Vogue magazine. The multi-faceted artist talks about her new music, her Jamaican homeland, and addresses rumors of an upcoming project with superstar, Rihanna.

Koffee has an impressive list of credits to her name. Now 20-years-old, at the age of 19 she was the youngest artist to top the Billboard Reggae Album Chart with her first EP “Rapture,” that debuted at No. 1. At the 62nd Grammy Awards, she became the first solo female to win a Grammy for Best Reggae Album – and the youngest.

She’s also drawn the attention of other established artists, including John Legend. She’ll be one of five artists featured on his next studio album set for a June 19, 2020 release. Koffee has performed with contemporary legends at the Rebel Salute reggae festival and appeared in the video “Throne” where she takes viewers on a tour of Spanish Town. Jordan Peel selected her “Toast” track for his 2019 horror film “Us.”

Born Mikayla Simpson in Spanish Town, Jamaica, she was raised by a single mother. Her father relocated to New York in the U.S. when she was an infant. A woman of many talents, the artist is also a rapper, DJ, songwriter, and guitarist. She began singing in church and taught herself to play guitar when she was 12. Koffee released her debut single “Burning” in 2017 and was signed by Columbia Records in 2019.

Now in quarantine in Jamaica due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she’s taking a well-deserved break but continues to work on new music, her next project, and she’s eager to return to the stage. Koffee’s music has highlighted issues of importance to Jamaicans and poses solutions to those problems. Above all, she promotes positivity and peace.

Information and Photo Source: Koffee Facebook Page, Teen Vogue Magazine