Koffee to Make TV Debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live this Month

Jamaican reggae songstress, Koffee, will make her American television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live later this month. The “Rapture” singer was slated to appear in June, but due to circumstances beyond her control, the appearance had to be rescheduled for July. She recently made history as the youngest artist to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Reggae Chart.

Her debut EP by the same name, “Rapture,” was released in March of 2019 and immediately hit No. 1 on the Billboard Reggae Album chart. It has remained in the Top 10 and includes her megahit “Toast.” The 19-year-old singer, songwriter, rapper, and DJ will also be utilizing her songwriting talent for an upcoming album by superstar Rihanna.

Born Mikayla Simpson in Spanish Town, Jamaica, Koffee taught herself to play guitar at the age of 12, began writing lyrics soon after, and first began singing in her church choir. She won a school talent show in 2016 and threw herself into learning music theory and vocal technique in high school. She’s since performed at a variety of music festivals and charitable events.

She’s performed in Spain and her “Throne” video debuted on the Fader. The artist appeared with Chronixx on BBC Music Introducing LIVE and she toured with him throughout the UK. Koffee was also featured on Apple Music as the UpNext artist. Her single “Toast” was featured in the film “Us” by Jordan Peele.

Koffee pours her heart into her music, with lyrics that are relatable to her audience encompassing feelings ranging from disappointment to elation, and voicing awareness of violence and social problems. One of her missions as an artist is to preserve Jamaica’s roots and culture through music and she wants to empower youth through her music.

Described as having an “old soul,” Koffee is concerned with a myriad of social issues and giving back to the world at large. Her “Toast” single has become an anthem of celebration and thanksgiving for life’s blessings. Fans will have the opportunity to celebrate along with her when she marks her debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Photo Source: Koffee Facebook