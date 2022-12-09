Krispy Kreme Coming to Jamaica – Here Are the 10 Best Donuts to Try

The franchise operator for Krispy Kreme, the American doughnut and coffeehouse chain, has announced that the chain’s popular products will be available in Jamaica by the end of 2023’s first quarter. The first Light Theatre Shop’s location will be where Waterloo Road and Hope Road intersect in St. Andrew. Restaurant Associates Limited also plans to open two more doughnut shops in Jamaica in the future. According to Lisa Lake, Group CEO, adding the doughnut franchise to its portfolio of global brands is a good fit and will allow its guests to enjoy the popular pastries in several ways, either at the shops or through fresh, daily deliveries to partner locations. Sabrena McDonald Radcliffe, head of sales and marketing, added that guests will have the opportunity to “experience the joy that is Krispy Kreme” and that the Hot Light Theatre Shop is also expected to be popular as it provides an up-close view of what makes these doughnuts special.

Now Jamaicans will have the chance to add their opinions to the ongoing debate about which of Krispy Kreme’s many flavors of doughnuts are best. While doughnut fans each have their own particular favorite, there is a strong consensus – at least on the Internet – in naming the most popular of the Krispy Kreme offerings: the chain’s original glazed doughnut. The original glazed doughnut is ranked consistently among the top five flavors, and most often, as Number 1 on everyone’s list.

The website Delish.com ranks the Top 5 Krispy Kreme flavors as, in order, the Original Glazed, Glazed Chocolate Cake, Chocolate Iced Glazed, Chocolate Iced With Sprinkles, and the Glazed Blueberry Cake. The EatThis.com site ranks the Top 5 as Original Glazed, Chocolate Iced Custard Filled, Chocolate Iced Glazed, Original Filled Chocolate Kreme, and Glazed Lemon Filled. Mashed.com’s ranking features the Original Glazed as its Number 1, followed by the Glazed Chocolate Cake, Chocolate Iced With Sprinkles, Chocolate Iced Glazed, and the Powdered Cinnamon Cake. Restaurantclicks.com strikes out on its own, ranking Krispy Kreme’s Oreo Cookies and Kreme doughnut as the favorite, then including in its Top 5 ranking, in order, the Chocolate Iced Glazed, the Glazed Chocolate Cake, the Original Glazed, and the Cake Batter Krispy Kreme.

Special mention is often made of the seasonal doughnuts offered by Krispy Kreme to celebrate various holidays. Citing the cuteness factor, the Frosty the Snowman winter doughnut is a special favorite, along with other holiday doughnuts that are frosted to look like ribboned gift boxes or decorated with Christmas stars and green sugar sprinkles.

Photo – Deposit Photos