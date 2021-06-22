Luxury Travel Magazine Lists Jamaica as One of Top Four Destinations for Groups or Solo Travelers

With the growing availability of COVID-19 vaccines, travelers are beginning to plan their 2021 vacations. Luxury Travel magazine has compiled a list of the best post-pandemic destinations for both solo travelers and groups, and Jamaica has made the cut. The list is based on data and trend research from experts at McKinsey, who predict that things will be near normal in the United States by the end of the second quarter of 2021, with Canada, Europe, and other destination following shortly.

According to Luxury Travel, Jamaica is a destination that offers something for everyone. The island nation is famous for its beach resorts, which feature expanses of white sand bordering the Caribbean Sea. There are also excellent sports for outdoor enthusiasts and adventure travelers. Particularly recommended for visitors to Jamaica is cliff-jumping in Negril, which involves climbing to a high and rocky peak and then jumping into clear sea waters below. The most popular location for cliff-diving in Negril is Rick’s Café situated at the top of the area’s picturesque cliffs. It also ranks as one of the top 10 bars in the world and is at least as famous for its expansive views of the Caribbean as for the opportunity to jump off its 35-foot cliff into the sea.

Jamaica offers several luxury accommodations for travelers who want to enjoy some post-pandemic relaxation and adventure in a tropical island setting. These include the Golden Eye Resort in Ocho Rios, Geejam in Port Antonio, Half Moon in Montego Bay, the Jamaica Inn in Ocho Rios, Kanopi House in Port Antonio, the Round Hill Hotel and Villas in Montego Bay, the Rockhouse Hotel in Negril, Strawberry Hill in Irish Town, and the Trident Hotel and Castle in Port Antonio.

The other three luxury travel destinations include Costa Rica, Grenada, and Ireland.

Luxury Travel magazine was launched in 2003 and has become one of the top luxury travel websites in the world. Its mission is to inspire travelers to take advantage of the best luxury hotels, resorts, cruise lines, destinations, and travel providers available.

Photo by Patrick Superior on Unsplash