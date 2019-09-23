Men, 14 Ways to Show Your Woman You Love Her

Can you remember what it was like the first few weeks of your relationship with your woman? The exciting times, the long hours spent talking, kissing and holding hands? You worked so hard to come up with creative ideas for dates and conversations, and you just couldn’t seem to get enough of her!

It’s now a few months or years into the relationship and things are not as exciting as before. You still love her. She is unhappy and you’re not sure what to do.

When you truly love your woman, you should do everything possible to make her happy and feel special. It’s your job to show her that she is loved. While some men may find it easy to show their women that they care, others are not so good at it. Sometimes, they don’t even know where to start or what to do. If you think you’re one of those guys who have no clue on how to show their girlfriend that they care, don’t worry, this article will give you some tips on how to be the most romantic and caring partner that you can be.

Based on my own experiences and having consulted with female clients and friends, here are some ways to make a woman feel loved.

1. Spend quality time with her no matter how busy you are.

Even if your life should not revolve around your relationship, you should always make time for her, no matter how tight your schedule is. Do not take her for granted. A woman feels loved when you make time for and prioritize her in your life. Some men tend to create lots of time for women during the dating process, but not once when they’re in a relationship with them.

Just like how you create time for anything else you value in your life, you have to create time for the woman in your life. Make it time that’s dedicated exclusively to her – fun nights out, or game nights at home. Creating time for the woman in your life helps her feel important, cared for and loved. If you continually date and woo her, she won’t feel taken for granted. If you don’t, you may lose her.

2. Experience new things together

To prevent your activities and acts of intimacy from becoming routine, predictable or same old, same old, couples should do things together that they have never done before. This will add a little ‘spice’ to the relationship and also create a bond, as the “cuddle hormone” oxytocin is released that will draw them closer together.

3. Write her love notes

This is just a way to reaffirm your love for her. It can be in the form of a text message, a handwritten note or card. It’s also a good way to say “I’m sorry” after a fight or misunderstanding. Try to be original with your words instead of “borrowing” someone else’s’ words.

4. Share your deepest feelings

Being able to share your greatest joys and pain will deepen your relationship. When someone understands your losses, doesn’t judge you for your feelings, and will support you in your healing, that sounds like love to me. Just remember not to turn your partner into your therapist.

5. Get to know her love languages

Do you know your woman’s love language(s)? Discovering her love language and ‘speaking’ it regularly is the best way to keep the love alive in your relationship, and also to ensure that you’re not speaking your love language to her.

Do you know the 5 Love Languages? Here they are:

1. Words of affirmation – Using words to build her up.

2. Gifts – a gift says to her, “He was thinking about me. Look what he got for me.”

3. Acts of Service – Doing something for her that you know she’d like.

4. Quality time – Spending quality time with her, giving her your undivided attention.

5. Physical touch – Holding hands, hugging, kissing, sexual intercourse.

Out of these five, she may have a primary love language which speaks more deeply to her than all the others. Try to find out which one it is and speak it lavishingly to her.

6. Call her by her name often

Terms of endearment such as honey, darling, baby etc. are okay, but sometimes a woman wants to be called by her name. It made her feel that your words are meant just for her. It makes her feel good to hear you say her name, especially when whispered in the “heat of the moment” during intimacy.

7. Show interest in the things and activities that she likes.

You don’t have to love shopping, makeup or dressing up, just appreciate her effort to look and feel good. Shower her with compliments and just be supportive of everything that she likes doing.

8. Forgive her when she’s at her worst.

She’s not going to be a sweet little angel all the time. There will be days when she’s going to annoy you or irritate you. Sometimes, she’ll be difficult to talk to and during these moments, your conversations might always end up in a fight. Nonetheless, forgive her and love her, make her feel that you’ll stay. Show her that no matter how difficult she is sometimes, you’ll never change your mind about choosing to be with her every day, all the time.

9. Value her opinion and respect her decisions.

Respect her own views. It doesn’t mean that you cannot give an opinion or advice, but never force her to follow your advice. If you really care about her, you’ll never make her feel that her ideas don’t matter, or that her goals are too ambitious. Trust in her decisions and give her the freedom to choose her own path. You should always know your limits especially when it’s about matters concerning her personal and professional goals. A part of caring is by letting her know that even if you don’t agree with what she wants to do, you love her enough to give her that freedom and support.

10. Introduce her to the important people in your life.

She’s a part of your life and you should make her feel that you want her to be in it for good. This includes introducing her to the important people in your life: your friends, and most importantly, your family. In order to show her that you care, you have to let her in your world.

11. Show up and try your best to be always present.

Caring is being present. Show up on your dates or when you say you would, especially during the most important moments of her life. If there’s a will, there will always be a way – no excuses unless in a case of emergency. It’s simply disrespectful!

12. Be proud of her and don’t hesitate to show it.

Showing your woman that you care also means acknowledging her achievements and congratulating her in every job well done.

13. Remember the dates that matter.

Add them to your to-do list, buy a journal and even mark the days on your calendar. This point is very important: caring is remembering the most special days, i.e. her birthday, and doing something that will make such moments unforgettable. You have no idea how happy you’ll make her.

14. Make her feel wanted.

Make her feel that she’s an important part of your life, that her presence matters a lot to you. Show her that you want her as your life companion.

There are many ways to show your woman just how much you care. These loving acts can make the difference between a mutually supportive and emotionally engaging relationship, and one that you just let happen on its own. Your effort will only matter if you, too, feel happy whenever you see your woman happy, therefore, it should be genuine, not forced. The more energy you put into loving, the more love you will get in return. It’s that simple.

