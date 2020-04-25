Miss G’s Simple Jamaican Cabbage and Saltfish Recipe

This one, here, is one of the fastest possible multi-purpose dish. Fastest because it is nothing but fish (bacon is optional), some spices and some sauces; multi-purpose because I like to have it for breakfast while my kids like it more for lunch. I have primarily used cabbage here, because my family likes it and I have been eating it like this since childhood, but feel free to add in more veggies of your choice and the way your kids like it. After all, food never comes with any limitations; its whole purpose is to spread the love! Try my simple Jamaican Cabbage and Saltfish recipe.

Ingredients

1 pound Salted Cod (soaked overnight)

4 to 5 Bacon strips, chopped (optional)

1 Onion, chopped

1 Tomato, chopped

Salt and Black Pepper, as per taste

1/4 teaspoon Hot Pepper Sauce

1 tablespoon Tomato Ketchup (optional)

4 cups Cabbage, roughly sliced

1/3 cup water

Oil for cooking

Directions

Once the fish is soaked well, drain the water and place the fish in a saucepan. Boil it for few minutes in fresh water. Once done, shred it into thin slices. Heat some oil in a pan (preferably non-stick) over medium flame and add the bacon strips and fry till they turn crispy. Remove once done. (Bacon is optional) In the same oil, add onions and sauté them. As they start to turn brown, add some tomatoes and let them cook. Sprinkle some salt and pepper. Add the ketchup along with pepper sauce. Stir it well. Mix in the sliced cabbage and pour in some water. Stir it once and cook it covered over reduced flame till the cabbage is thoroughly cooked. Open the lid of the pan and add in the shredded fish and sliced bacon. Cook it further for couple of minutes till all ingredients are mixed well. Adjust the salt and pepper levels as per taste and serve hot.

Note