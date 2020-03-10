MoBay Café Jamaican Restaurant to Open in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point

Walker’s Point in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, will soon be home to a new Caribbean restaurant, the MoBay Café. The new eatery will feature dishes inspired by Jamaica and other Caribbean islands. The name, MoBay, refers to Montego Bay in Jamaica, a popular tourist destination. The restaurant is slated to open to the public sometime in March of 2020, although a “soft” opening is scheduled for the end of February. Nadine Dixon, the owner, is from Jamaica, but also has family in the Bahamas and in Panama. Dixon stated that she wanted to include dishes from outside of Jamaica at her restaurant, so she will serve cuisine from Trinidad and Tobago, Puerto Rico, and the Bahamas as well as Jamaican foods. She is particularly interested in adding different types of appetizers and flavors to MoBay’s menu, including Bahamian dishes like conch fritters, dumplings that are deep-fried and flavored with green pepper, onions, and celery. Jamaican dishes like saltfish fritters seasoned with curry will also be featured. For the main course, diners will be offered oxtail with rice and peas or white rice, and escovitch fish, which is steamed and served with vegetables. Curry goat, Jamaican beef patties (chicken or vegetable options), Trinidadian curry chicken, and buttermilk-fried chicken will be part of the main-dish menu as well. According to Dixon, the décor of the restaurant will feature bright but not overbearing, colors. She wants guests to feel as though they have entered a Caribbean restaurant as soon as they walk in. The venue will also offer a private dining room with an occupancy for about 20 diners that will feature a mural depicting Jamaican reggae legend Bob Marley. There will be a café area near the bar for more casual-style dining as well. There are also plans to offer sidewalk seating and patio seating in a space behind the restaurant. MoBay will be opened for lunch and dinner from Tuesdays through Saturdays, with a brunch offered on Sundays. The brunch will serve both American and Caribbean breakfast dishes.

Photo by Ronise daluz on Unsplash