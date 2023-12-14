Mona High Clinches First-Ever Manning Cup Victory

Mona High School has etched its name in the annals of corporate area schoolboy football history. With a 10th-minute goal by Demarion Harris, Mona High secured their first-ever Manning Cup title. The momentous victory was secured on December 8, 2023 at the National Stadium in Kingston when the high school team, coached by Craig Butler, defeated Hydel High with a score of 1-0.

A Decisive Goal

The 10th-minute goal by Demarion Harris proved to be the difference-maker, propelling Mona High to victory and solidifying their place in Manning Cup history.

Hydel High’s Missed Opportunities

Hydel High, despite creating numerous late-game chances and throwing everything into their attack, failed to find the back of the net. It was their second appearance in the Manning Cup final, but they are still in search of their first goal in this decisive match.

The Winning Move

The winning moment for Mona High came through a well-executed play. Kshaine Gordon received a long ball on the right side of the area and delivered a precise cross into the Hydel penalty area. Demarion Harris seized the opportunity and skilfully swept the ball past goalkeeper Tajarie Lee, sealing Mona High’s victory.

As the 15th school to win the ISSA Manning Cup title, the Mona High team has shown its prowess on the football field. The impact of this win will undoubtedly inspire future generations of football players at Mona High as well as set the stage for Mona High’s continued participation in schoolboy football. With the Manning Cup title now in their grasp, the team will be eagerly preparing for upcoming football events, eager to build on their newfound triumph.

Photo Credit – Instagram