New Diplo Song Features Skip Marley

New song from Diplo’s Major Lazer “Can’t Take It From Me” features Skip Marley, a singer and songwriter who is the son of Cedella Marley and the grandson of reggae icon Bob Marley. The new recording displays a return to the band’s Caribbean-influenced roots. The trio known as Major Lazer began in 2008, an American electronic trio comprising the record producer Diplo and the deejays Jillionaire and Walshy Fire, Diplo and Switch founded the group, although Switch left to pursue a solo career in 2011. Jillionaire and Walshy Fire.replaced Switch. The group has released three albums: Guns Don’t Kill People…Lasers Do in 2009, Free the Universe in 2013, and Peace is the Mission in 2015. They also released five Eps, including Apocalypse Soon in 2014, which featured artists like Pharrell Williams and Sean Paul. The EP Know No Better was released in 2017 featuring Camila Cabello, Quavo, Travis Scott, and J Balvin and others, In 2018, Billboard magazine named Major Lazer as Number 5 of the Top 100 Dance Musicians.

“Lean On” with DJ Snake and MØ made its global mark is one of the most successful songs of all time, and “Cold Water” with Justin Bieber and MØ became the second track to achieve more than a billion streams. “Light it Up” continues to be a mainstay on dance floors internationally.

“Can’t Take It From Me” brings the reappearance of the Major Lazer character from the beyond designed by Ferry Guo. In this incarnation, Major Lazer has found enlightenment and given up his physical body, returning to spread the message of Lazerism with the help of Diplo, Walshy Fire, and the Lazer Gyals. The group Major Lazer is headed by global superstar Diplo, one of pop music’s most in-demand producers, Diplo has worked with Beyonce, Madonna, Robyn, M.I.A. and many more.

Information and Photo Source: Facebook