New Jamaican Restaurant Opens in Burlington, Canada

The residents of Burlington, Canada, can now enjoy the flavors of Jamaica in their own neighborhood. A new Jamaican restaurant, Jusjerk Caribbean Restaurant, is open for business on Fairview Street. The restaurant features jerk chicken salad, festivals, roti, and oxtail; all essential dishes on a Jamaican menu. Also on the menu are curry goat, patties, and vegetable roti.

The restaurant opened its doors about four months ago to the delight of Burlington diners. The online reviews of Jusjerk have been extremely positive, with one reviewer calling the food “to die for” and another noting its large portions: “Ordered two large chicken dinners which were enough for three people. Tasted authentic and delicious.” Diners also commented on the welcoming atmosphere of the restaurant, saying they felt like they were in someone’s home.

They appreciated the venue’s reasonable prices too. To sum up, check this comment from a satisfied customer, “All I can say the food good and good people.”

Photo source: JusJerk